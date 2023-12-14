How a new Fife distillery is going green for liquid gold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How a new Fife distillery is going green for liquid gold

The Glenrothes distillery, which is maturing thousands of barrels of Scotland's national drink, is making a £600k hydrogen investment.

By Gavin Harper
Inchdairnie Distillery managing director Ian Palmer. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Inchdairnie Distillery managing director Ian Palmer. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

A Fife distillery will create new jobs after securing a six-figure investment in switching to green hydrogen.

InchDairnie Distillery in Glenrothes will add five staff to its 22-strong workforce after winning £600,000 funding from the UK Government.

The Fife distillery, which launched in 2015, is one of 11 projects to have won backing to produce green hydrogen.

The new projects across the UK – including three in Scotland – will invest around £400 million over the next three years, growing the UK’s green economy.

Hydrogen switch ‘a big step’ for InchDairnie

InchDairnie plans to run a boiler on 100% hydrogen for use in their distilling process.

Managing director Ian Palmer estimates the switch will cut his business’ carbon footprint by more than a third.

He said: “We’re a new distillery and sensible and rational use of resources is key. Switching to green hydrogen is a big step. It will make a huge difference to our carbon footprint.

“We’ve done a carbon footprint calculation and by switching to green hydrogen we wipe out 35% of our carbon footprint. That is a big step for us.”

Ian Palmer gives a tour of the facility to Claire Coutinho, minister for energy security and net zero. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Mr Palmer said one of the major challenges would be explaining the changes to customers.

He added work on reducing the carbon footprint around the barley used in InchDairnie’s whisky was a long-term project.

Mr Palmer said: “It’s a challenge for us to get your average whisky drinker to understand the whisky in their bottle was made using green hydrogen.

“We’re doing a lot of work with the barley, which is grown here in Fife.

“The growing of barley and the nitrogen used is the largest element of our carbon footprint, but to reduce that is a really long-term plan.

“Jumping into green hydrogen gives us an immediate effect and we’ll be ready to run on that from the end of January.”

Sustainability an increasing factor in purchases

He said changing consumer attitudes towards sustainability were one reason the distillery had opted to make the switch now.

Mr Palmer said the first whisky to be produced using green hydrogen would not be on sale for another 15 years.

InchDairnie is currently maturing thousands of barrels of single malt. The distillery launched its first rye whisky for £110 a bottle earlier this year.

Ian Palmer gives a tour of the facility to minister for energy security and net zero, Claire Coutinho. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“It’s about being a low carbon product to be able to sell into those consumers who believe that is the right thing to do,” he said.

“Whisky is purchased from disposable income and there’s huge amounts of decision making processes around that.

“Sustainability is becoming one of the questions in that process. We think that is going to get bigger but we want to be ahead of the game.”

It also comes as part of an £18m investment in a new bonded warehouse.

Investment ‘really significant’ for Fife

The investment was announced by UK government minister for energy security and net zero Claire Coutinho.

She visited InchDairnie on Thursday morning where she met with Mr Palmer and toured the facility.

Ms Coutinho said it was “really significant” news for Fife.

Stillman Eddie Baird with chats with minister for energy security and net zero Claire Coutinho in the control room at Inchdairnie Distillery. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

She added: “Hydrogen presents a massive economic opportunity for the UK, unlocking over 12,000 jobs and up to £11 billion of investment by 2030.

“Today’s announcement represents the largest number of commercial scale green hydrogen production projects announced at once anywhere in Europe.

“These 11 major new hydrogen projects across the UK will create over 700 jobs and deliver new opportunities from Plymouth in England to Cromarty in Scotland.”

