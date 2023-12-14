Local gift guide: 6 ideas for last-minute Christmas presents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Local gift guide: 6 ideas for last-minute Christmas presents

It's not too late to find the perfect Christmas presents right on your doorstep.

Woman in Santa hat
There's no need to worry about gift shopping - we have some Christmas present ideas to help!

The big day is right around the corner but don’t panic if you’ve still got some gift shopping to do! Here are some Christmas present ideas for 2023.

Christmas present ideas for 2023

Plan an adventure at Cairnie Fruit Farm

Kids on go-carts at Cairnie Fruit Farm
Cairnie Fruit Farm is the perfect place for family fun.

Set in the beautiful Fife countryside, Cairnie Fruit Farm’s Funyard is packed with a range of exciting activities including the pedal go-cart track, giant straw bale climbing fortress, 30m flying fox and more.

Not only is there the outdoor Funyard, but there’s also a six-acre Mega Maze that due to open mid-July. Redesigned in maize each year, it’ll be sure to challenge your sense of direction!

Gift vouchers are a great Christmas present idea, as they allow you to choose day or season passes as the perfect mini adventure in 2024.

You can also enjoy the beautiful views and delicious home baking with an afternoon tea voucher, set in the wholesome Farm Café. Visit throughout Cairnie Fruit Farm’s 2024 season including through the summer when pick your own fruit is in full swing!

Find out more and plan your trip to Cairnie Fruit Farm.

Shop gifts and costumes at Yvonne’s and Keillers

Betty Boop doll
Find unique gifts, Christmas essentials and costumes at Yvonne’s Fancy Dress and Keillers Gifts.

Yvonne’s Fancy Dress has a huge range of Christmas fancy dress again this year, with budget to deluxe costumes in sizes XS to XL.

There’s funny turkey hats, inflatable turkey costumes, Santa costumes for boys, girls, ladies or gents from £5.99, funny hats for the Christmas table and boppers.

It doesn’t just have fancy dress though, it also has the biggest range of Betty Boop in Scotland, with tiny little ones and up to three foot statement pieces.

There’s also a huge range of gothic gifts including skulls, dragons and Harry Potter and more if you’re looking for an unusual gift. Browse the Yvonne’s Fancy Dress range to find your perfect costume.

If Yvonne’s doesn’t have what you’re looking for, try its sister store just next-door at Keillers Gifts. It offers the biggest range of Disney collectable figurines and Charlie Bears in Tayside.

It also has every Yankee candle scent or accessory you could imagine with 25% off much of the range.

Or if you want to push the boat out there are some beautiful handcrafted tiffany lamps or statement Edge sculptures. The sale has even started early on certain items.

Give the gift of an experience with Forth Boat Tours

Forth Boat Tours boat on the forth
Gift an experience this year that will create lifelong memories.

Are you looking for a Christmas present idea that is a bit different this year? Why not treat that special someone to a day out on the Forth?

The Firth of Forth is simply overflowing with myths, turbulent history and fascinating marine wildlife. Join Forth Boat Tours on a 90-minute cruise on board one of its superb vessels, departing from South Queensferry. Each year its friendly and professional crew entertain thousands of visitors on its award-winning cruises.

Choose from the Three Bridges and Inchcolm Island cruise, relax on board in the observation lounge or outside decks and listen to the guided commentary while you enjoy a drink from the bar. Take in views of the Edinburgh skyline and the island of Inchcolm with its medieval abbey.

See a wide variety of marine wildlife including seabirds, porpoises and seals, and see the three bridges as you have never seen them before.

Or why not try The Blackness Castle Three Bridges cruise which includes a complimentary cream tea?

During the month of December, it offers mince pies and mulled wine. Take in views of Blackness Castle, the ship that never sails from the TV series Outlander and the films Outlaw King and Mary Queen of Scots. There are also views of Limekilns village, mentioned in Robert Louis Stevenson’s Kidnapped.

Book a gift voucher from Forth Boat Tours.

Treat a foodie to a gift voucher from G&J Wilson Ltd

Salmon tree
Try out festive delicacies and wow your dinner guests.

G&J Wilson is your ultimate destination for Wholesale and Retail Fish Merchants. Elevate your festive dinner parties with the finest selection of fresh fish caught daily from Peterhead, setting the stage for unforgettable celebrations.

As you prepare to share the joy of exceptional seafood, consider exclusive gift vouchers—a perfect way to treat your loved ones to the taste of quality this festive season.

If you’re struggling for inspiration for your own festive feast, why not try a hot smoked salmon Christmas wreaths, a culinary masterpiece that can be customised to your liking? Add a burst of flavour with toppings, including chilli and lime, lemon pepper, salt and pepper, and cracked back pepper. This unique creation is only available at the shop this Christmas, so be sure to place your order soon to secure this holiday centrepiece.

But that’s not all, why not try scotch eggs, smoked hadaroni pies and smoked hadaroni and spring onion pies? Fresh fish daily ensures that G&J Wilson’s offerings, including hot smoked king scallops and meet the highest standards of quality and taste.

Indulge in luxury seafood platters, featuring a diverse selection of frozen, fresh and cooked fish to cater to every palate.

To find a dish that will be the shining star of your festive dinner parties this Christmas, head over to the G&J Wilson Facebook page.

Help a loved one discover the joy of story telling with The Haggaye

Front cover of children's book The Haggaye.
Gift the joy of story telling this year.

A heart-warming story for children of all ages by local author Peter Keicher which takes on you a magical adventure through the centuries. The story begins in 1885 as the wild Haggis who live in the Scottish Highlands go into battle with a pack of vicious wolves in a fight for survival and life as they know it as the Great Glen changes forever.

Follow as a giant Haggis named Angus leads the first ever haggis army into battle, then into the present day as a Haggaye (a young haggis) called Hamish is accidentally lifted by a young hillwalker named Tobi while on holiday. His journey takes him to London where he befriends Tobi and together they discover the city.

The Haggaye makes many new friends and finds a few surprises as he discovers a mysterious hidden world beneath Hyde Park. Travel with them on their adventure as they make plans to get back to the Highlands, among the hills and the heather, in time to save the Glen from a conniving Haggis named Callum and finally back to his loving family.

Get your own special copy of The Haggaye.

Take someone out for a delicious meal at Sidhu’s

Food at Sidhus
Indulge in some delicious dishes at Sidhus.

Give the gift of fine dining this year with Sidhu’s Indian Restaurant and Cocktail bar. The award winning restaurant is sure to be a hit with everyone, with vouchers available in all values.

Sidhu’s Indian Cuisine offers a magical culinary journey from Panjab to Perth. Step inside and be transported to a world of vibrant colours, sensuous spices and tantalising aromas.

Each dish is a work of art, crafted with care and cooked to perfection. From fiery Rajasthani Lal Maas to Old Delhi style Butter Chicken, every bite is a flavour explosion.

Savoury Indian Curries, aromatic Masalas, and succulent Tandoori Tikkas are just a few of the delectable offerings on the menu.

Sidhu’s is a trendsetter in the local food scene! Here, a marriage of local Scottish ingredients meets Indian flare. Its head chef uses the freshest ingredients, handpicked from local suppliers and combines traditional Indian cooking techniques with modern culinary innovations to ensure that your dining experience is nothing short of exceptional.

Book a table at Sidhu’s this festive season.

