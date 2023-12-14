Boy, 14, charged with alleged knife possession after disturbance at Dundee multi

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with allegedly possessing a knife after a disturbance at a Dundee multi.

Police were called to Burnside Court in Lochee at around 12pm on Wednesday.

Locals said officers were seen searching local drains near the multi and remained at the scene for hours.

A spokesman for the force confirmed the 14-year-old boy was also charged in connection with breach of the peace alongside a 16-year-old boy.

One resident said: “It really isn’t unusual to see the police here for one reason or another – at any time of the day.

“I was aware the police were searching the drains at one point on Wednesday.

“It was my understanding they had to wait for someone to come and lift the drain cover up.

“That might have explained why they were here for a while.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following reports of a disturbance around midday on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Burnside Court in Dundee, a 14-year-old boy was charged with possession of a knife and a breach of the peace.

“A 16-year-old boy was charged with a breach of the peace.”