Boy, 14, charged with alleged knife possession after disturbance at Dundee multi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Boy, 14, charged with alleged knife possession after disturbance at Dundee multi

Officers were seen searching local drains near the flats.

By James Simpson
Burnside Court, Lochee
Burnside Court, Lochee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with allegedly possessing a knife after a disturbance at a Dundee multi.

Police were called to Burnside Court in Lochee at around 12pm on Wednesday.

Locals said officers were seen searching local drains near the multi and remained at the scene for hours.

A spokesman for the force confirmed the 14-year-old boy was also charged in connection with breach of the peace alongside a 16-year-old boy.

Burnside Court.

One resident said: “It really isn’t unusual to see the police here for one reason or another – at any time of the day.

“I was aware the police were searching the drains at one point on Wednesday.

“It was my understanding they had to wait for someone to come and lift the drain cover up.

“That might have explained why they were here for a while.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following reports of a disturbance around midday on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Burnside Court in Dundee, a 14-year-old boy was charged with possession of a knife and a breach of the peace.

“A 16-year-old boy was charged with a breach of the peace.”

More from Dundee

Tayside Forestry dish out Christmas trees in Dundee City Square.
Flash mob dish out free Christmas trees in Dundee - and they could be…
Frankie Boyle will visit Dundee and Fife
Comedian Frankie Boyle to play Dundee, Perth and Dunfermline on new tour
Ollie and Noah have been asking mum Beth Clark about missing Odin. Image: Beth Clark
Dundee family offer £1,000 reward for safe return of missing dog after 3-week search
Benjamin Valentine will not have to register as a sex offender.
Creepy St Andrews groundsman avoids Register for public solo sex acts due to legal…
The Selkie in Dundee.
Dundee restaurant has 21 no-shows in one night
Hilltown Police Station.
4 Dundee and Fife police stations could close under force plans
Spar on Perth Road in Dundee.
Scratch card fraud, Spar break-in, £7.5k house raid and petrol theft in Dundee crime…
A police cordon at New Inn Entry.
No criminality found in Dundee 'rape' investigation
William Smith.
No punishment for Fife man who punched Rottweiler and encouraged it to attack women
Deklin Thom boasted after the baseball bat attack.
Dundee teen boasted about 'battering' skull fracture victim in baseball bat attack