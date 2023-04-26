Fife distillery launches first batch of whisky for £110 a bottle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife distillery launches first batch of whisky for £110 a bottle

Glenrothes-based InchDairnie Distillery used Scottish-grown rye to produce the first batch of RyeLaw.

By Claire Warrender
InchDairnie Distillery has released its first rye.
Ian Palmer, managing director, InchDairnie Distillery, Glenrothes.

A Fife distillery set up a decade ago has just released its first whisky for sale.

It is one of the few rye whiskies to be distilled in Scotland.

The first InchDairnie Distillery rye whisky
Bottles from 200 casks of RyeLaw are now on sale. Image: Supplied by InchDairnie Distillery.

And only 200 casks have been bottled and made available worldwide.

The business was set up by Ian Palmer on land formerly belonging to the InchDairnie Estate.

And it began production on Christmas Day 2015.

Despite being a whisky industry veteran of more than 45 years, Ian was excited to see RyeLaw leaving the Glenrothes warehouse.

He said: “We’ve been preparing for this day for well over a decade and it is only now that we feel the quality of RyeLaw meets our exacting standards that we are putting it into bottles.

“And what a whisky it is!”

Ability to produce 4m litres per year

The rye used in the first release came from Easter Ross, the Palmer family home, in the north of Scotland.

However, future vintages will use exclusively Fife-grown grains.

InchDairnie Distillery is in Whitecraigs Road, Glenrothes. Image: Supplied by InchDairnie Distillery

InchDairnie Distillery recently announced it is investing £18 million in a new bonded warehouse at Osprey Road. 

And from next year, the facility will have the capacity to create four million litres of alcohol per year.

Ian added: “While we are rooted in Scotch whisky tradition, we have explored what is possible when agriculture meets industry.”

He described RyeLaw as “a superb rye whisky that is sure to excite palates”.

Subsequent vintages of InchDairnie Distillery rye whisky already maturing

Managing director Scott Sneddon said the Fife whisky compared favourably to ryes produced in America.

“There’s a richer, more luxurious mouthfeel and great balance, which are certainly helped by the favourable maturation conditions we have in Fife compared to Kentucky,” he said.

200 casks of the InchDairnie Distillery rye whisky have been bottled. Image: Supplied by InchDairnie Distillery.

“The use of malted rye in the mash means we have a softer, more sippable style of rye whisky.

“We look forward to hearing if our American cousins agree.”

Distillation of the inaugural RyeLaw took place in just one week.

And subsequent vintages are already maturing in different types of casks.

The first batch is now available for sale for £110 at a handful of retailers, including Royal Mile Whiskies, Selfridges, Harvey Nichols and Fortnum & Mason.

