Home News Angus & The Mearns

Woman, 44, charged over crash that killed Angus biker

Jonathan Marsh - known as Jon - from Brechin, died at the scene of the collision in Monikie in November.

By James Simpson
Jon Marsh. Image: Rejects MCC East Coast

A 44-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a crash that killed an Angus biker.

Jonathan Marsh – known as Jon – from Brechin, was involved in a collision with an electric car on the B961 at Monikie in November.

The 48-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following his death, Jon’s wife Tracey paid tribute to the Rejects MCC East Coast bike member.

In a statement given to The Courier at the time, she said: “Jon was the kindest, most generous man anyone could ever hope to meet.

Jon with wife Tracey. Image: Tracey Marsh

“He loved me and our son Ewan with his whole heart and it was obvious to anyone who saw us together.

“We held hands everywhere we went.

“I rode pillion countless times because I trusted him wholeheartedly.

“I loved him with my whole being and I’m heartbroken that my life must continue without him.”

Woman reported to prosecutors

In an update issued on Wednesday, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 44-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a fatal crash on the B961 near Monikie, which happened on Tuesday November 22 2022.

“A 48-year-old male motorcyclist died in the incident.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

