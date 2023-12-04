Paddy McGuinness coming to Dundee and Dunfermline with new stand-up tour

Comedian and presenter Paddy McGuinness is visiting Dundee and Dunfermline during his first stand-up tour in eight years.

The former Top Gear and Take Me Out host is taking his Nearly There show on the road in 2024.

McGuinness will appear at the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, on Friday November 8 2024 before heading to the Caird Hall in Dundee the following night – Saturday November 9.

The comic says that he is looking forward to “running the gauntlet of cancel culture, clickbait and fake news”.

Paddy McGuinness ‘cannot wait’ to bring show to Dundee and Dunfermline

In an announcement video from the shower, McGuinness said: “I’ve been dying to tell you this for ages.

“I can finally announce it, I’m going back on tour.

“I cannot wait. I’ll see you in the new year.”

The Yorkshireman has a bit of time on his hands after the BBC announced that Top Gear will be rested for the “foreseeable future”, following a crash during filming in which McGuinness’s co-host Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff was injured.

As well as presenting, the comedian is known for starring alongside Peter Kay in Phoenix Nights and Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere.

Tickets for the shows will be available to buy from Ticketmaster on Friday.

Customers can also register for pre-sale tickets, which are available from Thursday.