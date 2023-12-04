Paddy McGuinness coming to Dundee and Dunfermline with new stand-up tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paddy McGuinness coming to Dundee and Dunfermline with new stand-up tour

The former Top Gear and Take Me Out host is hitting the road in November 2024.

By Ben MacDonald
Paddy McGuinness has announced Dunfermline and Dundee shows
Paddy McGuinness. Image: Talkback Thames

Comedian and presenter Paddy McGuinness is visiting Dundee and Dunfermline during his first stand-up tour in eight years.

The former Top Gear and Take Me Out host is taking his Nearly There show on the road in 2024.

McGuinness will appear at the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, on Friday November 8 2024 before heading to the Caird Hall in Dundee the following night – Saturday November 9.

The comic says that he is looking forward to “running the gauntlet of cancel culture, clickbait and fake news”.

Paddy McGuinness ‘cannot wait’ to bring show to Dundee and Dunfermline

In an announcement video from the shower, McGuinness said: “I’ve been dying to tell you this for ages.

“I can finally announce it, I’m going back on tour.

“I cannot wait. I’ll see you in the new year.”

The Yorkshireman has a bit of time on his hands after the BBC announced that Top Gear will be rested for the “foreseeable future”, following a crash during filming in which McGuinness’s co-host Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff was injured.

As well as presenting, the comedian is known for starring alongside Peter Kay in Phoenix Nights and Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere.

Tickets for the shows will be available to buy from Ticketmaster on Friday.

Customers can also register for pre-sale tickets, which are available from Thursday.

