The St Johnstone fitness factor – Craig Levein is right to be glass half-full but there’s a summer lesson to be learned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

The St Johnstone fitness factor – Craig Levein is right to be glass half-full but there’s a summer lesson to be learned

The Perth boss believes there was was a second half drop-off against Celtic.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein. Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

The words changed a bit as he moved from interview to interview but there can be no mistaking one of the dominant recurring post-match themes as Craig Levein reflected on St Johnstone’s defeat to Celtic.

In his one to ones with Sky Sports, BBC Scotland, Saints TV and then in the general media conference, the Perth boss made the point that fitness had been a factor in Saints’ second half performance.

It was clever management to frame it as positive of sorts.

“I know we can get fitter – and that will help us in our quest to climb the table.”

“There was enough there today for me to take encouragement and to look at things we can improve on – fitness is definitely one of them. I feel that we tired quite considerably in the second half. That was part of the reason we weren’t quite as good in our attacking and defending capabilities as we were in the first half.”

“The other thing that I’ve got a huge degree of hope about is we noticeably tired in that second half. And we can fix that. We can put a programme in place to allow us to get our fitness levels higher.”

“I think our fitness needs to be a wee bitter – we noticeably tired in the second half. OK, Celtic were moving us about and making us work but I like to look at these things we can improve on. It gives me encouragement we can improve as a team, particularly on this fitness aspect.”

Psychological and physical

Levein is right, of course.

Yes, there has been a psychological aspect to Saints often being better in the first half of games than the second this season.

And, in the specific case of Sunday against Celtic, the visitors suddenly playing like champions again was extremely significant to how the match played out after the break, as Levein referenced.

Celtic's Callum McGregor celebrates after scoring the equaliser against St Johnstone.
Celtic’s Callum McGregor celebrates after scoring the equaliser against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

But fitness was undoubtedly an ingredient at the weekend as well. And has been since day one.

Bad luck and injuries have played their part in this.

A full pre-season is crucial to giving a footballer a platform for the long campaign ahead.

So many players at McDiarmid Park didn’t get that.

And it’s been stop-start for some key men ever since.

Late business

The other factor that has impacted on fitness has been the number of players Saints recruited late in the last transfer window.

For that group, in the main, it’s been a case of catch-up ever since.

The number of times Steven MacLean used the phrase ‘mini pre-season’ going into an international break or free weekend as a result of Saints’ early League Cup exit was telling.

That’s probably the biggest lesson for the club – get more of the summer recruitment boxed off earlier.

It won’t help MacLean, who never really got the high tempo, all action St Johnstone on to the pitch that he had in his mind.

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean only lasted six months in the job.
Steven MacLean only lasted six months in the St Johnstone manager’s job. Image: SNS.

And for Levein, in the short-term, it’s not going to be possible to make a big difference over the next few weeks – there are seven games to be played before the winter break.

But you can expect early January to be put to very good use.

And, as Levein suggested, the subsequent uplift in second half endurance can only help a team that has now put together five largely impressive performances in a row.

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
Craig Levein: St Johnstone boss targets improvement in one key area to boost Premiership…
Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi and St Johnstone's Matt Smith in action.
St Johnstone give Celtic a big fright but can't hold on to first half…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein didn't want to pack his bags and work abroad.
Manager jobs in China and India didn't appeal to Craig Levein as home is…
Liam Craig (left) with Arbroath caretaker manager Stuart Malcolm during the Lichties' loss to Dunfermline. Image: SNS
St Johnstone legend Liam Craig 'delighted' to answer Arbroath call
Max Kucheriavyi.
Max Kucheriavyi had MORE not less to prove at St Johnstone when Craig Levein…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
Craig Levein ended a 69-game unbeaten Celtic and Brendan Rodgers run and St Johnstone…
Nervous Dundee United players watch as the Tangerines lose on penalties against Dundee United
JIM SPENCE: The Championship traits Dundee United must show fans they still possess after…
Fran Franczak.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein predicts Premiership game-time for Fran Franczak soon
Craig Levein.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein reveals January transfer window priority but gives signing reality…
St Johnstone duo Nicky Clark and Andy Considine.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein gives Nicky Clark and Andy Considine injury update as…

Conversation