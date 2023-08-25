St Johnstone fans won’t see ‘real’ Luke Jephcott until September or October

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone fans won’t see ‘real’ Luke Jephcott until September or October

The Welshman is playing fitness catch-up.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone's Luke Jephcott has been put through a mini pre-season.
St Johnstone's Luke Jephcott has been put through a mini pre-season. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone fans are yet to see the real Luke Jephcott, according to manager Steven MacLean.

But a “mini pre-season” over the last fortnight has helped accelerate that process.

Jephcott is one of a few of Saints recruits who were without a club in the summer.

And there’s been an inevitable fitness catch-up that’s gone with that.

“Jephcott trained Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday after joining and then played against Alloa,” MacLean explained.

“He then had recovery on the Monday, played against Ayr on Tuesday, recovery Thursday, trained Friday and then played against Stirling.

“We had to play him because we had no players.

“It wasn’t fair on him or anybody probably.

St Johnstone's Luke Jephcott on the training ground.
St Johnstone’s Luke Jephcott on the training ground. Image: SNS.

“He’d had 10 weeks off but last week we got him a mini pre-season. He ran every day and trained.

“We probably won’t get the real Luke Jephcott until September or October.”

MacLean added: “A lot of the new lads will improve.

“We can improve Dare (Olufunwa) a lot because he has good attributes. We’ll get him there.

“The young loan players will keep getting better. Like Adam Montgomery, you see the progression.”

