St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean using week off to top-up fitness of new signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean using week off to top-up fitness of new signings

A number of Saints' recruits were without a club in the summer.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone's Dan Phillips and Dare Olufunwa are building up their fitness.
St Johnstone's Dan Phillips and Dare Olufunwa are building up their fitness. Image: SNS.

Steven MacLean is using St Johnstone’s week without a game to top-up the fitness levels of his new recruits.

Luke Jephcott, Dare Olufunwa and Sam McClelland were all without clubs in the summer, while Matt Smith was on the fringes at MK Dons.

MacLean would rather have a League Cup last-16 contest to look forward to on Saturday.

But there are benefits of having a fortnight between fixtures in Saints’ circumstances.

“This week will be important for the boys who have come here without doing a pre-season with us,” said MacLean.

“Luke, Dare and Sam will have a hard few days to get them up to speed a bit more.

“And we’ll use it to top up the other ones who need a bit as well, the likes of Dan Phillips who missed a big chunk of pre-season.

“They’ll get the benefit of the work we’ll be able to do with them over the next week or so.”

The McDiarmid Park injury crisis forced MacLean into giving Smith his first start against Ross County in a position that won’t be his long-term one.

“Last Saturday we brought Matty Smith in and asked him to play as a right-sided midfielder, which isn’t where he should be playing,” said the Saints boss.

“So I felt sorry for him because he’s come in and been asked to play out of position but that sums up where we are with the squad at the minute.

“All we can do is keep going, roll the sleeves up and hope things clear up sooner rather than later.”

Fran Franczak turns 16

Meanwhile, there are high hopes for another midfielder at McDiarmid – Fran Franczak.

The 16-year-old’s under-18 team-mates, Bayley Klimionek and Jackson Mylchreest, have been loaned out to Berwick Rangers and Tranent respectively.

But MacLean hasn’t decided what the next step in Franczak’s career will be.

“We will have to hang onto some of the young boys longer than we’d planned to, because of the way the squad is at the moment,” he said.

“We have got a couple out and hopefully we’ll get a few more away to play regularly, but it will depend on how we’re looking numbers-wise.

“Young Fran is 16 this week so he can be involved with us after this, although we’ll have to be careful with him.

“We need to watch and don’t rush them in too early and expose them to things that might not be the best idea for their long-term development.”

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone goalkeeper Ross Sinclair has signed a new contract.
St Johnstone goalkeeper Ross Sinclair signs new deal and admits injury 'came at worst…
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone need to modernise their recruitment structure for the long-term, says Steven MacLean
Dara Costelloe has swapped Burnley for St Johnstone until the end of the season. Image: Leila Coker/Shutterstock
St Johnstone seal loan deal for Burnley starlet Dara Costelloe
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren was at the recent Dunfermline game.
PODCAST: 'Bullish' Mark Ogren has got his Dundee United mojo back
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean reveals sports science evidence of effort drop
Ben Doak and Dare Olufunwa were Liverpool team-mates.
Liverpool kid Ben Doak ready for Scotland call-up says St Johnstone defender and old…
Drey Wright is out for the next few weeks, while St Johnstone have called off their friendly against Burnley. Images: SNS and Shutterstock.
St Johnstone forward Drey Wright out for weeks as injury crisis forces Perth club…
St Johnstone's Stevie May.
Stevie May: Free weekend has come at the right time for struggling St Johnstone
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean didn't hold back in his post-match assessment after defeat to Ross County.
ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone are caught in a perfect storm and this was no…
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
Steven MacLean: 'Protected' St Johnstone players have let the club down and problems have…

Conversation