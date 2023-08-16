St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean using week off to top-up fitness of new signings

Steven MacLean is using St Johnstone’s week without a game to top-up the fitness levels of his new recruits.

Luke Jephcott, Dare Olufunwa and Sam McClelland were all without clubs in the summer, while Matt Smith was on the fringes at MK Dons.

MacLean would rather have a League Cup last-16 contest to look forward to on Saturday.

But there are benefits of having a fortnight between fixtures in Saints’ circumstances.

“This week will be important for the boys who have come here without doing a pre-season with us,” said MacLean.

“Luke, Dare and Sam will have a hard few days to get them up to speed a bit more.

“And we’ll use it to top up the other ones who need a bit as well, the likes of Dan Phillips who missed a big chunk of pre-season.

“They’ll get the benefit of the work we’ll be able to do with them over the next week or so.”

The McDiarmid Park injury crisis forced MacLean into giving Smith his first start against Ross County in a position that won’t be his long-term one.

“Last Saturday we brought Matty Smith in and asked him to play as a right-sided midfielder, which isn’t where he should be playing,” said the Saints boss.

“So I felt sorry for him because he’s come in and been asked to play out of position but that sums up where we are with the squad at the minute.

“All we can do is keep going, roll the sleeves up and hope things clear up sooner rather than later.”

Fran Franczak turns 16

Meanwhile, there are high hopes for another midfielder at McDiarmid – Fran Franczak.

The 16-year-old’s under-18 team-mates, Bayley Klimionek and Jackson Mylchreest, have been loaned out to Berwick Rangers and Tranent respectively.

But MacLean hasn’t decided what the next step in Franczak’s career will be.

“We will have to hang onto some of the young boys longer than we’d planned to, because of the way the squad is at the moment,” he said.

A massive shout out to Fran Franczak (amongst many) for last night. 15 years old and looks the absolute part! pic.twitter.com/4vcfOZU45n — Dogger Saints Podcast (@DoggerSaints) July 12, 2023

“We have got a couple out and hopefully we’ll get a few more away to play regularly, but it will depend on how we’re looking numbers-wise.

“Young Fran is 16 this week so he can be involved with us after this, although we’ll have to be careful with him.

“We need to watch and don’t rush them in too early and expose them to things that might not be the best idea for their long-term development.”