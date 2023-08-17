Abernethy man ordered to remove CCTV cameras after neighbours’ privacy complaints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Abernethy man ordered to remove CCTV cameras after neighbours’ privacy complaints

'The cameras can pan and tilt...covering many of the dwellings around.'

By Kieran Webster
The property in Abernethy.
The owner of the property, in grey, has been told to remove CCTV cameras. Image: Google Street View.

An Abernethy man has been ordered to remove CCTV cameras from his home.

Perth and Kinross Council told Petr Janecka that because his two cameras could pan out beyond the boundary of his property they were contrary to regulations.

The enforcement notice followed anonymous complaints from neighbours regarding loss of privacy since the devices were installed.

Mr Janecka appealed but the council’s order has been upheld by a Scottish Government reporter.

CCTV needed to ‘monitor our dog’

In the appeal document, Mr Janecka said the cameras were installed to “ensure our safety”.

He added: “Additionally the cameras are used to monitor our dog and sewage.

“The cameras are important for our safety, protection and health.

“I do not use the cameras for any other reason than the protection of our property, against criminal offences, anti-social behaviour, and protection of our health.

“We are not monitoring anyone nor any windows or entrances to buildings.”

The resident has been ordered to remove CCTV cameras from their property. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

Mr Janecka also claimed that prior to installation he checked if they would need planning permission.

He also claimed that footage from the cameras was stored securely and footage was regularly deleted.

CCTV cameras in breach of regulations

However, an officer from the Scottish Government’s planning and environmental appeals department upheld the council’s decision.

Reporter Fortune Gumbo wrote in a report: “I dismiss the appeal and direct that the enforcement notice dated April 5, 2023 be upheld.

“The CCTV cameras are controlled and monitored from the appellant’s mobile phone.

“From the demonstration, I observed that the CCTV cameras can pan and tilt and provide a field of vision that extends beyond the appeal property covering many of the dwellings around, the pavement to the front, the road and dwellings across the road.

“Additionally, the demonstration showed the zoom, sound monitoring and recording functionality.

“While the appellant argues that he does not use the CCTV cameras to pan out beyond the boundary of his property, there is no practicable mechanism currently in place to ensure that this is the case.

“I, therefore, find that the CCTV cameras’ field of vision extends beyond the boundaries of the land upon which they are installed and onto an area which adjoins that land to which the public have access.

“Therefore, as a matter of fact, the allegations in the notice have occurred.”

