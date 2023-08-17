‘Beautiful on the inside and out’ – meet the Kinross teen beauty queen who’s following in famous footsteps

A Kinross schoolgirl will be donning her sash in the finals of her first ever beauty pageant this autumn.

Mackenzie Connor will compete against girls from all over the country in the Miss Teen Great Britain contest in Blackpool.

It’s the competition that helped set Love Island runner-up and influencer Molly Mae Hague on the road to stardom.

And Mackenzie, 15, is setting out to prove that beauty isn’t just skin deep.

The Kinross High School pupil volunteers with various groups around the town, and is a favourite with regulars at her mum Sian’s beauty salon.

Sian said she was thrilled to see her daughter getting the recognition she deserves.

“So many people tell me she’s beautiful on the inside and out,” says Sian.

“I don’t think she realises just how brilliant she is.”

Hard worker and supportive big sister

Mackenzie entered the competition for a bit of fun and impressed the judges with accounts of her work in the community.

She’s been a student of the Matthew Dance Academy in Milnathort since she was six and now helps to teach the younger pupils.

She has also volunteered at Live Active Kinross gymnastic coaching sessions, and at the local nursery school.

Mackenzie is interested in hair and beauty and helps in her mum’s salon Time for Beauty in her free time.

“Clients are always telling me what a polite girl she is,” said Sian.

“She never passes without saying hello. And even when she’s in the park with her friends, she’s the one who’ll be pushing the little ones on the swings.”

And when she’s not helping others outside the home, Mackenzie is also a supportive big sister to Sofia, 10, Mavis, 6, and four-year-old Kendal.

“My house is full of pink,” laughs Sian. “I love it.”

Empowerment is contest’s aim

The Miss Teen Great Britain final is in Blackpool on October 14.

Mackenzie will be competing in the Miss Junior Teen section for girls aged 13-15.

Organisers say the competition is NOT just another beauty pageant.

“Forget the pageant stereotype, this competition is a platform to celebrate teenagers, their achievements and their goals,” they say.

“This UK pageant is about empowering teens, having fun, making friends and incredible memories.”