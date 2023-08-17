‘Beautiful on the inside and out’ – meet the Kinross teen beauty queen who’s following in famous footsteps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Beautiful on the inside and out’ – meet the Kinross teen beauty queen who’s following in famous footsteps

Mackenzie Connor hopes to impress the Miss Teen Great Britain judges with accounts of her good deeds in her home town

By Morag Lindsay
Mackenzie Connor with pink sash leaning against a tree.
Mackenzie Connor, 15, is through to the finals of Miss Junior Teen GB. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

A Kinross schoolgirl will be donning her sash in the finals of her first ever beauty pageant this autumn.

Mackenzie Connor will compete against girls from all over the country in the Miss Teen Great Britain contest in Blackpool.

It’s the competition that helped set Love Island runner-up and influencer Molly Mae Hague on the road to stardom.

And Mackenzie, 15, is setting out to prove that beauty isn’t just skin deep.

Mackenzie Connor leaning against a tree in her grandparents' garden in Kinross.
Mackenzie Connor in her grandparents’ garden in Kinross. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The Kinross High School pupil volunteers with various groups around the town, and is a favourite with regulars at her mum Sian’s beauty salon.

Sian said she was thrilled to see her daughter getting the recognition she deserves.

“So many people tell me she’s beautiful on the inside and out,” says Sian.

“I don’t think she realises just how brilliant she is.”

Hard worker and supportive big sister

Mackenzie entered the competition for a bit of fun and impressed the judges with accounts of her work in the community.

Molly May Hague at a showbiz event.
Influencer Molly-Mae Hague is a past Miss Teen Great Britain contestant. Image: Hannah Young/Shutterstock.

She’s been a student of the Matthew Dance Academy in Milnathort since she was six and now helps to teach the younger pupils.

She has also volunteered at Live Active Kinross gymnastic coaching sessions, and at the local nursery school.

Mackenzie is interested in hair and beauty and helps in her mum’s salon Time for Beauty in her free time.

“Clients are always telling me what a polite girl she is,” said Sian.

“She never passes without saying hello. And even when she’s in the park with her friends, she’s the one who’ll be pushing the little ones on the swings.”

Mackenzie Connor in a garden swing chair.
Mackenzie Connor spends much of her free time helping others. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

And when she’s not helping others outside the home, Mackenzie is also a supportive big sister to Sofia, 10, Mavis, 6, and four-year-old Kendal.

“My house is full of pink,” laughs Sian. “I love it.”

Empowerment is contest’s aim

The Miss Teen Great Britain final is in Blackpool on October 14.

Mackenzie will be competing in the Miss Junior Teen section for girls aged 13-15.

Organisers say the competition is NOT just another beauty pageant.

“Forget the pageant stereotype, this competition is a platform to celebrate teenagers, their achievements and their goals,” they say.

“This UK pageant is about empowering teens, having fun, making friends and incredible memories.”

