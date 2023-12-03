Craig Levein: St Johnstone boss confident fitness improvement will help Premiership survival bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Craig Levein: St Johnstone boss confident fitness improvement will help Premiership survival bid

The Perth manager saw his team give Celtic a run for their money.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein saw his Perth team give champions Celtic a good run for their money.

But he believes he can get his side fitter as the season progresses.

The scope for improvement over the next few months on that front is one of the reasons Levein is optimistic about Saints’ Premiership survival hopes.

Losing to Celtic made it two defeats on the bounce.

However, it was another largely encouraging performance in the context of their fight to stay in the top-flight.

“My overriding feeling is one of disappointment,” said Levein.

“Like I said last week, we were in the match until the end.

“We did a lot of good things and defended really well.

“We’ve lost to two wonderful pieces of skill ( the Callum McGregor and Matt O’Riley long-range strikes that followed DJ Jaiyesimi’s opener).

DJ Jaiyesimi put St Johnstone in front.
DJ Jaiyesimi put St Johnstone in front. Image: Shutterstock.

“Those two goals really punched a hole in us and changed the match.

“The last goal I’m not bothered about – we were gung-ho by then.

“I was encouraged in a lot of ways.

“One of the things I’m confident about is we can improve is our fitness.

“We tired a bit in the second half, which is understandable.

“There’s a lot of concentration needed to cut off passing lines, close spaces and defend the box in the right areas.

“That’s tiring.

“But I know we can get fitter – and that will help us in our quest to climb the table.”

Bullied

Brendan Rodgers admitted his Celtic team were bullied in the first half.

“I wish we’d bullied them for 90 minutes!” joked Levein.

“They’re a good side and their movement is very hard to keep track of.

“We did it well.

“We played aggressively but we weren’t overly aggressive.

“And getting in front gave us something to protect.

“I was looking for us to win the ball, show a level of calmness, make two or three passes, get up the field and put their backline under pressure.

“There were enough of those moments, in the first half in particular.”

Changed roles

Jaiyesimi’s second start as a St Johnstone player was in the role of a lone striker.

“He’s a winger but he’s powerful guy and his technique is good,” said Levein.

“I thought that he troubled their centre-backs.

“And he got a goal, which is obviously a positive.

“I was pleased with him.

“I was pleased with a lot of things.

“By the time they scored their third we were having a go.

“Those two goals were like a kick in the whats-its.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi and St Johnstone's Matt Smith in action.
St Johnstone give Celtic a big fright but can't hold on to first half…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein didn't want to pack his bags and work abroad.
Manager jobs in China and India didn't appeal to Craig Levein as home is…
Liam Craig (left) with Arbroath caretaker manager Stuart Malcolm during the Lichties' loss to Dunfermline. Image: SNS
St Johnstone legend Liam Craig 'delighted' to answer Arbroath call
Max Kucheriavyi.
Max Kucheriavyi had MORE not less to prove at St Johnstone when Craig Levein…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
Craig Levein ended a 69-game unbeaten Celtic and Brendan Rodgers run and St Johnstone…
Nervous Dundee United players watch as the Tangerines lose on penalties against Dundee United
JIM SPENCE: The Championship traits Dundee United must show fans they still possess after…
Fran Franczak.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein predicts Premiership game-time for Fran Franczak soon
Craig Levein.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein reveals January transfer window priority but gives signing reality…
St Johnstone duo Nicky Clark and Andy Considine.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein gives Nicky Clark and Andy Considine injury update as…
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark.
Liam Gordon: The sooner St Johnstone get Nicky Clark back, the better

Conversation