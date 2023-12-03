Iconic St Andrews bookshop J&G Innes to close after 144 years

J&G Innes bookshop in St Andrews is set to close after 144 years of trading.

Affectionately known by many locals as ‘the Citizen shop’, its ornate premises on the corner of Church Street and South Street are one of the most recognised in the region.

The store, which sells books, stationery and gifts, will shut for good on December 31.

Several people have already tribute to the St Andrews mainstay as the closure was confirmed.

One customer said: “That’s such a shame. Can’t imagine that corner without The Citizen Office and Innes’s.”

Another said: “Oh no. I have very fond memories of reading in the children’s book section upstairs.

“It was one of my favourite shops growing up.”

Customers express their sadness over closure of ‘the Citizen shop’

Meanwhile, another expressed their sadness at the news adding: “My bookshelves now are still full of books from the children’s section upstairs.

“And I bought my first ever (grown up!) fountain pen there.

“It’s still got an excellent children’s section and it will be missed.

“It’s also a beautiful building so I hope whatever it becomes is sympathetic to that.”

The bookshop was bought by the Innes firm in 1927, after family ancestor and founder of the St Andrews Citizen newspaper John Innes purchased the printing and publishing business from the Tullis family in 1879.

The modernisation of the historic building in 1927 was inspired by the Arts and Crafts movement.

Much of the redesign is still evident today, with the wood-carved St Andrews bookshop frontage in place.

The interior of the building also includes much of the same features while there is a gallery space upstairs.

J&G Innes bookshop thanks locals for support

A message posted on the firm’s website read: “We would like to thank all our customers past and present for all their support.

“We couldn’t have lasted for 144 years without you!

“We wish you all a Merry Christmas, and a Happy Healthy New Year 2024.

“Best wishes from Jude and Team.”