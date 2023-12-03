Iconic St Andrews bookshop J&G Innes to close after 144 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Iconic St Andrews bookshop J&G Innes to close after 144 years

'The Citizen shop' is famed for its carved wood, arts and crafts-style frontage.

By Neil Henderson
-J and G Innes Bookstore in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC THomson
-J and G Innes Bookstore in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC THomson

J&G Innes bookshop in St Andrews is set to close after 144 years of trading.

Affectionately known by many locals as ‘the Citizen shop’, its ornate premises on the corner of Church Street and South Street are one of the most recognised in the region.

The store, which sells books, stationery and gifts, will shut for good on December 31.

Several people have already tribute to the St Andrews mainstay as the closure was confirmed.

The shop will close on for good on December 31.
The J and G Innes Bookstore on the corner of Church Street and South Street. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

One customer said: “That’s such a shame. Can’t imagine that corner without The Citizen Office and Innes’s.”

Another said: “Oh no. I have very fond memories of reading in the children’s book section upstairs.

“It was one of my favourite shops growing up.”

Customers express their sadness over closure of ‘the Citizen shop’

Meanwhile, another expressed their sadness at the news adding: “My bookshelves now are still full of books from the children’s section upstairs.

“And I bought my first ever (grown up!) fountain pen there.

The J and G Innes Bookstore on the corner of Church Street and South Street.
The J and G Innes Bookstore on the corner of Church Street and South Street. Image:  Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“It’s still got an excellent children’s section and it will be missed.

“It’s also a beautiful building so I hope whatever it becomes is sympathetic to that.”

The bookshop was bought by the Innes firm in 1927, after family ancestor and founder of the St Andrews Citizen newspaper John Innes purchased the printing and publishing business from the Tullis family in 1879.

The modernisation of the historic building in 1927 was inspired by the Arts and Crafts movement.

Much of the redesign is still evident today, with the wood-carved St Andrews bookshop frontage in place.

The interior of the building also includes much of the same features while there is a gallery space upstairs.

J&G Innes bookshop thanks locals for support

A message posted on the firm’s website read:  “We would like to thank all our customers past and present for all their support.

“We couldn’t have lasted for 144 years without you!

“We wish you all a Merry Christmas, and a Happy Healthy New Year 2024.

“Best wishes from Jude and Team.”

More from Fife

New yellow weather warning for ice and snow.
New snow and ice warning for Monday as temperatures to drop to -3C overnight
Dogs enjoy snow in Moonzie. Image: Jill Uss / Gilvenbank Park Glenrothres. Image: Alison Huskie.
READERS PHOTOS: Here's how people woke up to a winter wonderland of snow across…
Artist Catriona MacKenzie with her Scottie, 'The Flea Circus.'
Scotties By The Sea art trail smashes expectations as auction unleashes bidding wars
Colin Salmond-Wallace loves Kirkcaldy.
Ask a local: An insider's guide to 5 of the best things about Kirkcaldy
3
Crews were called to Robertson Road in Dunfermline. Image: Google Maps
Emergency crews called to fire in the open near Dunfermline Cemetery
St Andrews bus station. Image: Google Maps
St Andrews bus station closed due to antisocial behaviour
Gavin Findlay, co-owner of the Scottish Deer Centre, with their £11,000 Scottie.
Scottish Deer Centre breaks Scotties By The Sea auction record with massive £11,000 bid
The meteorite was spotted flying across north east Fife.
Watch dash cam footage of 'burning meteorite' flying over Fife
Disruption on the Tay Road Bridge
Disruption after two breakdowns in 10 minutes close Tay Road Bridge
Postie attracted several bids at the Scotties By The Sea auction.
Joy as Levenmouth community collars its own Scottie By The Sea at auction