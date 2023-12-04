First look at eco wellness park planned at former Fife mine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

First look at eco wellness park planned at former Fife mine

Public consultations are taking place in Kingseat and Kelty next year.

By Lindsey Hamilton
An artist's impression of the proposed wellness park near Kelty. Image: Boomhaus/National Pride (St Ninians) Ltd
An artist's impression of the proposed wellness park near Kelty. Image: Boomhaus/National Pride (St Ninians) Ltd

More details have been revealed for an eco wellness park at the site of a former Fife mine.

The plans are being developed for the former St Ninians opencast mine south of Kelty.

Developer National Pride (St Ninians) Ltd has revealed images of the proposals and plans to hold public consultations early next year.

The eco wellness centre and leisure park – first mooted more than two years ago – would provide “places for relaxation, while at the same time providing local economic benefits through leisure, entertainment and tourism”, according to the developer.

How the eco wellness park could look. Image: Boomhaus/National Pride (St Ninians) Ltd
The park would be a place to relax and recuperate. Image: Boomhaus/National Pride (St Ninians) Ltd

There would also be education and training opportunities, especially for vulnerable adults, with the development creating “significant” employment.

The near-1,000-acre site was previously earmarked for what would have been Scotland’s biggest art initiative, the Scottish Earth Project.

Before full plans are lodged with Fife Council, two public consultation events will be held.

Eco wellness park: Consultation events in Kingseat and Kelty

The first will be between 3.30pm and 7.30pm on February 8 at Kingseat Community Centre.

The second will be between 3.30pm and 7.30pm on March 7 at Kelty Community Centre.

Irene Bisset, chair of National Pride CIC and director of National Pride (St Ninians) Ltd, said: “We are very excited about the enormous potential of this astonishing site.

“As custodians, we take our responsibilities very seriously and our aim is to deliver an attractive, welcoming place for all.”

