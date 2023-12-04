First look at eco wellness park planned at former Fife mine

More details have been revealed for an eco wellness park at the site of a former Fife mine.

The plans are being developed for the former St Ninians opencast mine south of Kelty.

Developer National Pride (St Ninians) Ltd has revealed images of the proposals and plans to hold public consultations early next year.

The eco wellness centre and leisure park – first mooted more than two years ago – would provide “places for relaxation, while at the same time providing local economic benefits through leisure, entertainment and tourism”, according to the developer.

There would also be education and training opportunities, especially for vulnerable adults, with the development creating “significant” employment.

The near-1,000-acre site was previously earmarked for what would have been Scotland’s biggest art initiative, the Scottish Earth Project.

Before full plans are lodged with Fife Council, two public consultation events will be held.

Eco wellness park: Consultation events in Kingseat and Kelty

The first will be between 3.30pm and 7.30pm on February 8 at Kingseat Community Centre.

The second will be between 3.30pm and 7.30pm on March 7 at Kelty Community Centre.

Irene Bisset, chair of National Pride CIC and director of National Pride (St Ninians) Ltd, said: “We are very excited about the enormous potential of this astonishing site.

“As custodians, we take our responsibilities very seriously and our aim is to deliver an attractive, welcoming place for all.”