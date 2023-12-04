Dundee and Dundee United’s neighbouring stadiums featured on cover of Dutch football magazine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee and Dundee United’s neighbouring stadiums featured on cover of Dutch football magazine

The latest issue of Staantribune has an aerial view of Dens Park and Tannadice on its cover.

By Craig Cairns
An image of Dundee and Dundee United's stadiums is on the front cover of Staantribune. Image: SNS.
Dundee and Dundee United have been featured on the front cover of a Dutch football magazine.

Staantribune, a self-described “magazine about football culture”, has focused on Scotland for its latest issue.

An aerial view of Dundee‘s Dens Park and Dundee United’s Tannadice Park have been used as the cover image.

The stadia are famous around the world for their proximity and are noted as the closest two club grounds in the UK.

The magazine also contains a feature on former Dundee United striker Mark de Vries, while two writers tell of their trip to Gayfield to take in an Arbroath match.

The issue is the seventh by the Dutch publication to focus on a single country after editions on Argentina, Belgium, Germany, Italy, the former Yugoslavia and England.

Scotland is described as an “obvious” choice given the magazine’s editor Joris van der Wier lives in Scotland.

Conversation