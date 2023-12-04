Dundee and Dundee United’s neighbouring stadiums featured on cover of Dutch football magazine

Dundee and Dundee United have been featured on the front cover of a Dutch football magazine.

Staantribune, a self-described “magazine about football culture”, has focused on Scotland for its latest issue.

An aerial view of Dundee‘s Dens Park and Dundee United’s Tannadice Park have been used as the cover image.

The stadia are famous around the world for their proximity and are noted as the closest two club grounds in the UK.

The magazine also contains a feature on former Dundee United striker Mark de Vries, while two writers tell of their trip to Gayfield to take in an Arbroath match.

The issue is the seventh by the Dutch publication to focus on a single country after editions on Argentina, Belgium, Germany, Italy, the former Yugoslavia and England.

Scotland is described as an “obvious” choice given the magazine’s editor Joris van der Wier lives in Scotland.