Alex Taylor of Methven: Dedicated independence campaigner dies

Alex Taylor of Methven, who worked tirelessly towards an independent Scotland, has died aged 81.

He was a highly active member of the Almond and Earn branch of the SNP and a familiar sight leafleting around the College Road area of Methven.

Alex was also popular in the village, described as knowledgeable and considerate and always cordial with counterparts in other political parties.

He had travelled widely in his youth and made Methven his home in later life.

In his 50s he learnt website design, became skilled in network security and established himself as a freelance web designer and manager.

However, Alex voluntarily designed and maintained his SNP branch’s own website.

Much of his work was conducted at the AK Bell Library in Perth or in premises in Crieff where he could be guaranteed a good internet connection.

Persuasive

He invariably travelled by bus and always took the opportunity to try to encourage his fellow passengers into the independence camp.

Born in the summer of 1942, from the age of 18 he worked across Europe for BEA logistics among other companies.

He learnt to speak six languages and travelled widely around the world in the earlier part of his life.

Alex spent many years living in Germany which he always spoke fondly off and retained an affinity for German folk music and the way of life.

When he did return to Scotland he became involved in network marketing and lived in Blairgowrie, Carnoustie and Dollar, where he met his great friends, John and Hazel, before settling in Methven.

New career

In his 50s he decided to enrol on a Government scheme to learn to write code, web design and security techniques, which became his business until his death.

His friend, Carol Mair, said: “Alex lived for a long time, in James Street, Methven.

@He was a helpful, considerate and pleasant neighbour, always keen to stop for a chat, or to offer help such as watering gardens when folk were on holiday.

“He was also a legendary leafleteer for the SNP and he always looked forward to getting out with his bag before finishing with a coffee in the village cafe or in Dobbie’s with fellow leafleteers.

“Alex will be remembered for his fierce sense of personal independence; his dry but deadly sense of humour; his delight at the absurdities of life in general; his huge appreciation of tiny kindnesses, and his big smile.”