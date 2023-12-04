Alex Taylor of Methven: Dedicated independence campaigner dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alex Taylor of Methven: Dedicated independence campaigner dies

He learnt to speak six languages and travelled widely around the world in the earlier part of his life.

By Chris Ferguson
Alex Taylor of Methven who has died aged 81.
Alex Taylor of Methven, who worked tirelessly towards an independent Scotland, has died aged 81.

He was a highly active member of the Almond and Earn branch of the SNP and a familiar sight leafleting around the College Road area of Methven.

Alex was also popular in the village, described as knowledgeable and considerate and always cordial with counterparts in other political parties.

He had travelled widely in his youth and made Methven his home in later life.

In his 50s he learnt website design, became skilled in network security and established himself as a freelance web designer and manager.

However, Alex voluntarily designed and maintained his SNP branch’s own website.

Much of his work was conducted at the AK Bell Library in Perth or in premises in Crieff where he could be guaranteed a good internet connection.

Persuasive

He invariably travelled by bus and always took the opportunity to try to encourage his fellow passengers into the independence camp.

Born in the summer of 1942, from the age of 18 he worked across Europe for BEA logistics among other companies.

Alex spent many years living in Germany which he always spoke fondly off and retained an affinity for German folk music and the way of life.

When he did return to Scotland he became involved in network marketing and lived in Blairgowrie, Carnoustie and Dollar, where he met his great friends, John and Hazel, before settling in Methven.

New career

In his 50s he decided to enrol on a Government scheme to learn to write code, web design and security techniques, which became his business until his death.

His friend, Carol Mair, said: “Alex lived for a long time, in James Street, Methven.

@He was a helpful, considerate and pleasant neighbour, always keen to stop for a chat, or to offer help such as watering gardens when folk were on holiday.

“He was also a legendary leafleteer for the SNP and he always looked forward to getting out with his bag before finishing with a coffee in the village cafe or in Dobbie’s with fellow leafleteers.

“Alex will be remembered for his fierce sense of personal independence; his dry but deadly sense of humour; his delight at the absurdities of life in general; his huge appreciation of tiny kindnesses, and his big smile.”

