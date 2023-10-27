Emergency rescue stood down after dog feared lost in Dundee burn

A dog is feared lost after a major water rescue operation failed to find the pet swept away in Dighty Burn in Dundee.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and HM Coastguard each deployed several resources to the burn at Baldovie Road.

A rescue operation was triggered after the alarm was raised at around 4.30pm on Friday.

A water rescue unit from Glenrothes Fire Station was also dispatched to the scene.

Coastguard and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service involved in major search

The coastguard confirmed resources from Dundee, Arbroath, and St Andrews are also in attendance.

Messages from friends and family of the dog owner calling for help in the search were also widely shared on social media.

One eyewitness told The Courier: “I saw several coastguard vehicles parked on Baldovie Road close to the burn.

“Officers were searching the bank and the surrounding area for any sign of the missing dog.

“The burn was especially high and the water was moving very quickly.

“I really hope they find the dog but the water was raging which will make any search effort even more difficult.”

Efforts to located the missing dog proved unsuccessful

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard later confirmed that the search had been called off without success at around 7pm.

They said: “Despite a search of the area and along the burn efforts to located the missing animal were unsuccessful.

“We therefore called a halt to the efforts at 6.57pm at the same time as our colleagues at Scottish Fire and Rescue.”