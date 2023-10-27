Dundee Best pictures as Dundee and Angus College students enjoy graduations More than 400 students graduated at the ceremony at the Caird Hall. Left to right is Toby sparrow, Dylan Hunter Sparrow McMenemie and Torrent Wallace-Stewart who all graduated in Acting and performance HNC. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson By Kieran Webster & Emma Grady October 27 2023, 8.06pm Share Best pictures as Dundee and Angus College students enjoy graduations Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4794294/pictures-dundee-angus-college-graduation-2023/ Copy Link 0 comment More than 400 students from Dundee and Angus College have celebrated their graduations in a ceremony at the Caird Hall. Students were joined by family and friends for the event on Friday. They were presented with their HNC or HNDs, BA degrees, SVQ and PDA awards. The ceremony, which featured motivational speaker Jamie McBrearty as the special guest, ended with students being pipped out into the City Square. Our photographer Kenny Smith/DC Thomson was there to capture the best moments from the Dundee and Angus College graduations 2023. Pipes and Mòr piping the officials and students into the square. Graduates leaving Caird Hall. Graduates embrace their family and friends. Emmanuel Stephen from Dundee celebrates graduating in professional cookery. Corrie Stanners poses for family photos with his son Scott (8 months) after graduating with a HND in Civil Engineering. Left to right is Katie Buchan Freuchie who graduated with a HNC in childhood practice and Nikita Bruce from Arbroath graduated with a HNC in Social Sciences. Grazyna Branicka poses for a photo with mum (Iwona Branicka) and dad (Adam Branicka) after graduating with a HND in Acting and Performance. Rabab Mubarak celebrates her graduation in Social Sciences with her father Mustafa. Left to right is Monika Petrova, Stephanie Davidson and Miracle Eze who all graduated with a HNC in Applied Science. A family pose for selfies after graduations. Graduate poses for a photo with graduation scroll. Left to right is Madeleine Keningale from Dundee and Bronwyn Dunlop from Ayr celebrate graduating in BA Acting and performing professional theatre. Gill Kyles from Dundee celebrates her graduation with a SVQ level 3 in children and young people. BA Acting and performing professional theatre class all celebrate their graduation. Left to right is Rachel Gibson who graduated with a SVQ level 3 in children and young people, Sarah Milne with a SVQ Level 4 in children and young people and Kara O Donnell with a SVQ level 3 in children and young people. Corrie Stanners poses for photos with his son Scott (8 months) after graduating with a HND in Civil Engineering. Rabab Mubarak celebrates her graduation in Social Sciences with sister Susan and father Mustafa.
