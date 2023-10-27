Best pictures as Dundee and Angus College students enjoy graduations

More than 400 students from Dundee and Angus College have celebrated their graduations in a ceremony at the Caird Hall.

Students were joined by family and friends for the event on Friday.

They were presented with their HNC or HNDs, BA degrees, SVQ and PDA awards.

The ceremony, which featured motivational speaker Jamie McBrearty as the special guest, ended with students being pipped out into the City Square.

Our photographer Kenny Smith/DC Thomson was there to capture the best moments from the Dundee and Angus College graduations 2023.