Gift unforgettable moments this Christmas with tickets to 3 top class shows

Tickets for shows in Dundee 2024 are sure to be the perfect gifts for your loved ones this Christmas.

Here are three shows in Dundee 2024 to book that will get your year off to a rocking start!

Some Guys Have All The Luck

The Rod Stewart story is back! Caird Hall, Dundee, on Friday February 16 2024.

One of the top shows in Dundee 2024 is direct from the West End and endorsed by Rod’s own family, get ready to rock ‘n’ roll.

This outstanding production brings to the stage an incredible live concert celebrating one of the most influential icons, Rod Stewart. Widely acknowledged as the UK’s best, front man Paul Metcalfe and live band take you on a musical journey that spans six decades from humble beginnings in the R ‘n B clubs to world-famous rock sensation.

Paul explained: “Rod’s music brings back a lot of memories for people, and everyone can remember the first time they heard Maggie May. Rod has such an amazing back catalogue of songs and such variety as well. Wonderful ballads, joyful upbeat songs and some great rockers.”

From his early rock anthems like Maggie May and Stay With Me to the smooth ballads such as The First Cut is The Deepest and You’re in My Heart, every song is performed with passion and precision. The electrifying showmanship, authentic costumes and dynamic live musicians will have you singing and dancing all night!

Paul added: “I feel very lucky that other people seem to love it as well. When I’m on stage I go into another world and do things I wouldn’t normally dream of doing. The show has come on massively since we started. The music, the lighting, the set and the video backdrops have all come on a lot. Fortunately, the audience seems to agree.”

It promises an unforgettable evening of entertainment and a whole lot of fun!

So grab your handbags and glad rags and book here or from Dundee City Box Office or call 01382 434940.

Reviews:

“I’ve seen some Rods in my time, but Paul is the best one I’ve ever seen” – Don Stewart (Rod Stewart’s Brother)

“I thoroughly enjoyed the show. Paul’s voice and mannerisms were the closest I’ve ever seen to Rod himself” – Mary (Rod Stewart’s Sister)

Queenz – The Show With Balls

Strutting into Caird Hall, Dundee, Sunday March 10 2024

Hold onto your wigs, hun! Queenz -The Show With BALLS! is coming at you straight from their WestEnd debut, slaying countless five-star reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and delivering two jaw-dropping tours – And honey, you best believe they’re bringing their A-game on their biggest tour to date!

Selling out massive venues across the UK, this dazzling show delivers an unforgettable night of fun and fabulousness as the Queenz who dance like Britney and sing like Whitney take on only the biggest hits from the world’s most iconic divas and get this… their vocals are 100% LIVE.

With a set list full of remixed and reimagined pop anthems, including, Queen Of The Night, Born This Way, Raining Men, I Will Survive, and I Wanna Dance With Somebody, as well as their hilarious Musical Mashups, this sequin clad pop party is certain to have you feeling fierce and fabulous before you know it!

Flying their rainbow-coloured flag high in the sky, this sassy super group consisting of five fabulous divas, Bella Du-Ball, Dior Montay, Candy Caned, Billie Eyelash and ZeZe Van Cartier, not only serve up a night of sass and singalongs but also a huge dollop of heart, as their message of love, equality and acceptance shines bright throughout their glittery performance.

According to show creator and producer David Griego,“QUEENZ is that night out we all need once in a while! Not only will the cast have you gobsmacked with their incredible live vocals, but the electric atmosphere they create really will BLOW YOU…. AWAY!“

Tickets are selling fast, so secure your place and be part of an event that will leave you royally mesmerised!

Book here or from Dundee City Box Office or call 01382 434940.

The Bon Jovi Experience

Celebrate the 30th anniversary at Caird Hall, Dundee, Sunday March 24 2024

Get ready to rock your way through an unforgettable journey with the only show to be endorsed by Jon Bon Jovi himself!

Immerse yourself in a phenomenal celebration of Bon Jovi’s timeless classics as our talented performers recreate the magic that defined an era, delivered with an electrifying energy that will have you on your feet from the first song. Every note, chord and powerful vocal will transport you back to the heyday of stadium rock, leaving you craving for more.

Tony, the founding member and MD of The Bon Jovi Experience, said: “Bon Jovi’s music brings back memories for people and every one can remember the first time they heard Livin’ on a Prayer.

“We have a fantastic catalogue of songs and such variety as well for every rock fan!”

The Bon Jovi Experience features smash-hits such as Livin’ On a Prayer, Always, It’s My Life, You Give Love a Bad Name, Bad Medicine and many more.

Whether you’re a life-long Bon Jovi devotee or a new fan seeking an unforgettable night out, this show promises an experience like no other.

Tony adds: “Book your tickets now for an unforgettable night of rock anthems and entertainment. We guarantee pure rock ‘n’ roll euphoria to unleash your inner rocker!”

Book here or from Dundee City Box Office or call 01382 434940

Reviews:

“The best Bon Jovi tribute band I’ve ever watched” – Jon Bon Jovi

“Have you seen this guy? He looks so much like Jon Bon Jovi, it’s freaky man!” – Chad Kroeger, Nickelback

“The Bon Jovi Experience are not only half way there, they’ve finally made it” – Outline Magazine