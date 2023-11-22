Is it the end of the road for 236-year-old Angus bridge holed by Storm Babet?

A major question mark hangs over the future of a near 240-year-old Angus bridge badly damaged during Storm Babet.

River South Esk floodwaters left a gaping hole in the road across A-listed Bridge of Dun.

But Angus Council has refused to say whether the full extent of the damage caused to the historic structure has been uncovered.

The three-span bridge crosses the South Esk just upstream of Montrose Basin.

It carries the U444, but the rural road is a well-used link by residents in the hamlet of Barnhead and local agricultural traffic.

The force of Storm Babet caused a large section of the road on the south side of the bridge to collapse.

It was immediately closed, and is one of several roads in Angus still shut in the aftermath of the storm.

However, the council has declined to give an update on the investigation.

It was asked 10 days ago if any detailed assessment had been carried out at on the 1787 bridge.

The authority has not yet responded, or given any indication of the scale of repair works required.

The historic nature of the stone structure is likely to leave the council with a major repair headache – if the bridge can be saved.

Brechin Bridge coffer dam plan

Meanwhile, engineers have their fingers crossed the rains will stay away to keep the river level down for a repair of the vital Brechin Bridge heading into the storm-hit town.

It carries the main A933 Arbroath-Brechin road.

The bridge is at the end of River Street, where record river levels smashed through Brechin’s £16 million flood defences.

Recent investigations revealed the north pier on the Brechin side suffered “significant” storm erosion.

The council hope to reinforce the bridge foundations to try and get it re-opened.

This will involve building a watertight coffer dam around the pier.

But the council say they do not know when the work will begin or how long it will take.