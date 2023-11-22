Is it the end of the road for 236-year-old Angus bridge holed by Storm Babet?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Is it the end of the road for 236-year-old Angus bridge holed by Storm Babet?

The devastating force of the River South Esk left a gaping hole in the historic Bridge of Dun.

By Graham Brown
Storm Babet left a huge hole in Bridge of Dun. Image: Paul Reid
Storm Babet left a huge hole in Bridge of Dun. Image: Paul Reid

A major question mark hangs over the future of a near 240-year-old Angus bridge badly damaged during Storm Babet.

River South Esk floodwaters left a gaping hole in the road across A-listed Bridge of Dun.

But Angus Council has refused to say whether the full extent of the damage caused to the historic structure has been uncovered.

The three-span bridge crosses the South Esk just upstream of Montrose Basin.

It carries the U444, but the rural road is a well-used link by residents in the hamlet of Barnhead and local agricultural traffic.

Bridge of Dun Storm Babet
The aftermath of Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid

The force of Storm Babet caused a large section of the road on the south side of the bridge to collapse.

It was immediately closed, and is one of several roads in Angus still shut in the aftermath of the storm.

However, the council has declined to give an update on the investigation.

It was asked 10 days ago if any detailed assessment had been carried out at on the 1787 bridge.

The authority has not yet responded, or given any indication of the scale of repair works required.

The historic nature of the stone structure is likely to leave the council with a major repair headache – if the bridge can be saved.

Brechin Bridge coffer dam plan

Meanwhile, engineers have their fingers crossed the rains will stay away to keep the river level down for a repair of the vital Brechin Bridge heading into the storm-hit town.

It carries the main A933 Arbroath-Brechin road.

The bridge is at the end of River Street, where record river levels smashed through Brechin’s £16 million flood defences.

Brechin Bridge damage
Damage to the central pier of Brechin Bridge. Image: Paul Reid

Recent investigations revealed the north pier on the Brechin side suffered “significant” storm erosion.

The council hope to reinforce the bridge foundations to try and get it re-opened.

This will involve building a watertight coffer dam around the pier.

But the council say they do not know when the work will begin or how long it will take.

