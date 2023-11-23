Dundee development to make city ‘world leader’ in tech gets go-ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee development to make city ‘world leader’ in tech gets go-ahead

The new visual effects facility will be built at Water's Edge and is part of a £75m scheme.

By Gavin Harper
The new virtual production facility will be built at Dundee's Water's Edge. Image: Abertay University.
The new virtual production facility will be built at Dundee's Water's Edge. Image: Abertay University.

A new research and development centre that cements Dundee’s place as a “world leader for technology” has been given the go-ahead.

The new multi-million-pound facility, which will be built at Water’s Edge, will drive the next generation of visual effects technologies.

It is among five to be built across the UK as part of a £75 million scheme.

The new lab will be led by Abertay University in partnership with the University of Edinburgh, Interface, Chroma Developments and the Scottish Government’s techscaler scheme.

The centres are part of the Convergent Screen Technologies and Performance in Realtime (CoSTAR) programme. It is funded by the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC).

They will provide researchers, companies and institutions across the UK with the infrastructure they need to research and develop screen and performance technology.

Dundee visual effects investment

The new Water’s Edge facility will specialise in virtual production – using computer generated imagery (CGI), augmented reality and motion capture to create virtual film and performance sets.

The technology has been used to great success in the ABBA Voyage concert in London, and on Disney’s hit show The Mandalorian.

Previously, we reported Abertay University had been selected as one of the preferred bidders.

Now the project, supported with £75.6m of funding from AHRC as well as private co-investment, has been given the go-ahead.

Abertay is the only institution to have been selected to work across two network sites.

It will also be a partner on the CoSTAR National Lab led by Royal Holloway, University of London.

The primary CoSTAR Realtime Lab will be constructed at Water’s Edge in Dundee – a site owned by Chroma Developments). Another Realtime Lab will be based at Edinburgh College of Art.

New Dundee facility a ‘golden opportunity’

Professor Gregor White from Abertay University is also CoSTAR Realtime Lab lead.

He said: “The convergence of new technologies means that our screen media and performance sectors have become closer than ever before, providing a golden opportunity for companies to expand and diversify their offer.

Prof Gregor White at the School of Design and Informatics at Abertay University.

“With a global reputation as a leader in technology and the birthplace of the video games industry, Scotland already has a strong backbone of large businesses and SMEs working in this space.

“They are ideally placed to take advantage of the growing demand.

“CoSTAR Realtime will provide the support needed to spark economic growth and innovation for this exciting new sector.”

Dundee a ‘world leader for technology’

Chroma Developments managing director Stewart Clark also welcomed the news.

He said it “further cements the city’s status as a world leader for the technology industry”.

Mr Clark added: “There’s going to be enormous potential for companies across Scotland and further afield to take advantage of this leading-edge facility.

The new facility will be built at Water’s Edge in Dundee.

“Becoming part of the CoSTAR network represents another exciting step forward for Chroma Developments as we continue to grow our reach.

“We’re pleased to be laying these foundations to drive the next phase of the screen and performance industries.”

