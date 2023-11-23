Dundee development to make city ‘world leader’ in tech gets go-ahead

A new research and development centre that cements Dundee’s place as a “world leader for technology” has been given the go-ahead.

The new multi-million-pound facility, which will be built at Water’s Edge, will drive the next generation of visual effects technologies.

It is among five to be built across the UK as part of a £75 million scheme.

The new lab will be led by Abertay University in partnership with the University of Edinburgh, Interface, Chroma Developments and the Scottish Government’s techscaler scheme.

The centres are part of the Convergent Screen Technologies and Performance in Realtime (CoSTAR) programme. It is funded by the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC).

They will provide researchers, companies and institutions across the UK with the infrastructure they need to research and develop screen and performance technology.

Dundee visual effects investment

The new Water’s Edge facility will specialise in virtual production – using computer generated imagery (CGI), augmented reality and motion capture to create virtual film and performance sets.

The technology has been used to great success in the ABBA Voyage concert in London, and on Disney’s hit show The Mandalorian.

Previously, we reported Abertay University had been selected as one of the preferred bidders.

Now the project, supported with £75.6m of funding from AHRC as well as private co-investment, has been given the go-ahead.

Abertay is the only institution to have been selected to work across two network sites.

It will also be a partner on the CoSTAR National Lab led by Royal Holloway, University of London.

The primary CoSTAR Realtime Lab will be constructed at Water’s Edge in Dundee – a site owned by Chroma Developments). Another Realtime Lab will be based at Edinburgh College of Art.

New Dundee facility a ‘golden opportunity’

Professor Gregor White from Abertay University is also CoSTAR Realtime Lab lead.

He said: “The convergence of new technologies means that our screen media and performance sectors have become closer than ever before, providing a golden opportunity for companies to expand and diversify their offer.

“With a global reputation as a leader in technology and the birthplace of the video games industry, Scotland already has a strong backbone of large businesses and SMEs working in this space.

“They are ideally placed to take advantage of the growing demand.

“CoSTAR Realtime will provide the support needed to spark economic growth and innovation for this exciting new sector.”

Dundee a ‘world leader for technology’

Chroma Developments managing director Stewart Clark also welcomed the news.

He said it “further cements the city’s status as a world leader for the technology industry”.

Mr Clark added: “There’s going to be enormous potential for companies across Scotland and further afield to take advantage of this leading-edge facility.

“Becoming part of the CoSTAR network represents another exciting step forward for Chroma Developments as we continue to grow our reach.

“We’re pleased to be laying these foundations to drive the next phase of the screen and performance industries.”