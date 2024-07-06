EXCLUSIVE: Fin Robertson says ‘I’d play anywhere for Dundee’ as he bids for first-team chance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

EXCLUSIVE: Fin Robertson says ‘I’d play anywhere for Dundee’ as he bids for first-team chance

The Dark Blues midfielder has featured on the left flank in pre-season and scored in the win over Banik Ostrava.

Fin Robertson takes on Banik Ostrava in Poland. Image: David Young
Fin Robertson takes on Banik Ostrava in Poland. Image: David Young
By George Cran

Fin Robertson is out to catch his manager’s eye as he bids to earn more first-team chances in the campaign to come.

The 21-year-old insists he will play anywhere for his boyhood club – within reason – and is pleased to start pre-season on the right foot.

That’s despite playing much of the first two friendlies positioned on the left.

Robertson was the only member of the squad to play the entire 90 minutes at Arbroath last Saturday, playing most of the game at left wing-back.

And he followed that up with the third goal in a 3-0 win over Banik Ostrava during the Dundee’s pre-season trip to Poland.

Robertson is keen to build on that in today’s friendly with Lech Poznan.

“I’m feeling good and I think my level since coming back has been good, it’s about keeping that going and trying to build momentum,” Robertson exclusively told Courier Sport.

“It’s about showing the manager what I can do.

Dundee celebrate Fin Robertson's goal to make it 3-0. Image: David Young
Dundee celebrate Fin Robertson’s goal to make it 3-0 against Banik Ostrava. Image: David Young

“I am comfy on both sides so I don’t really mind playing on the left.

“I was used to that when I was a little boy, I played left-back – though I was only 9!

“It’s a bit different now but you can see the pitch from a different angle, put yourself in the left-back’s shoes to see what he is doing.

“That can maybe help when I go back to midfield, I can make better options for him and things like that.

“But playing, just being on the pitch, is all I care about.

Fin Robertson blocks a Dan Armstrong cross as Dundee drew with Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Fin Robertson in action for Dundee last season. Image: SNS

“I’d play anywhere really – apart from goalie maybe! I mean, I’d try but not sure how good I would be.

“But I just want to play and hopefully I can make an impact this season.

“I feel like I’m coming into it a bit more – I was involved more last season than the previous one, the gaffer put trust in me and I thank him for that.

“I need to keep proving myself every day, I need to keep building, keep improving every day and see where it takes me.”

Banik Ostrava

Goals are something Robertson is keen to add to his game – and continuing to find the net like he did against Banik Ostrava won’t hurt his chances of a first-team opportunity.

“I was happy to get the goal and I should’ve scored against Arbroath as well but the keeper made a good save,” he added.

“It’s nice to have the knack of scoring goals is something I’ve not done enough over the years but this is a good way to start and I hope it continues.

Dundee fans watch on in Poland. Image: David Young
Dundee fans watch on in Poland. Image: David Young

“Banik Ostrava was a good quality game and it’s good to test yourself against European teams. They have different style to Scottish teams and you can tell physically it is demanding.

“I love big tests, that’s what makes you a better player.

“It’s only our second game but we can already see the ideas we’re working on in training coming onto the pitch.

“It goes unnoticed how much work goes in off the pitch, working hard in training and drilling stuff.

“When it comes to fruition on the pitch it brings a sense of satisfaction.”

Tough going!

Robertson’s task of breaking into the midfield, though, is a difficult one.

Lyall Cameron and Luke McCowan celebrate at Dens Park - the pair had brilliant seasons for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Lyall Cameron and Luke McCowan celebrate at Dens Park – the pair had brilliant seasons last term for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

The trio of Luke McCowan, Lyall Cameron and Mo Sylla had those positions locked down in the final half of last season.

However, Robertson is up for that challenge.

“When you have two of the three midfielders getting nominated for Player of the Year it is pretty tough going!” he joked.

“It is great competition and I don’t think we would have achieved what we did last season without the whole squad.

“The competition in training and the level of intensity is probably the best I’ve seen at Dundee.

“It proved itself on the pitch.”

More from Dundee FC

Ethan Ingram
EXCLUSIVE: Ethan Ingram on playing with Germany star Jamal Musiala and why he chose…
Scott Allan has signed up for a new challenge in Fife
Scott Allan lands new club as former Dundee United and Dee ace takes first…
Joe Shaughnessy on crutches
Joe Shaughnessy's backroom Dundee role revealed as injury rehab continues 'ahead of schedule'
Ethan Ingram featuring for West Brom in 2022. Image: PA
Ethan Ingram to Dundee: Why signing shows Dens strategy change as ex-England star brands…
Dundee-bound Ethan Ingram in action for Salford City last season. Image: PA
Dundee confirm signing of West Brom full-back Ethan Ingram
Dundee-bound Ethan Ingram in action for Salford City last season. Image: PA
Dundee set to snatch Ethan Ingram from West Brom after England youth international knocks…
Tony Docherty gets his message across ahead of Dundee's clash with Banik Ostrava. Image: David Young
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee boss Tony Docherty talks trialists after pair impress in friendly victory
Tony Docherty is putting his Dundee players through their paces in Poland. Image: David Young
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Docherty hails Dundee youngsters in Banik Ostrava victory as he provides injury…
Lyall Cameron in action for Dundee in the win over Banik Ostrava. Image: David Young
3 Dundee talking points from Banik Ostrava win as trialists impress and academy products…
Dusan Vrto met Dundee boss Tony Docherty in Poland. Image: David Young
Ex-Dundee favourite Dusan Vrto on love for club ahead of clash with old side…
3

Conversation