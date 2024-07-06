Property For sale: Former Longforgan police office with cell and 3-bedroom house The £225,000 property is described as being "suitable for renovation". By Kieran Webster July 6 2024, 8:00am July 6 2024, 8:00am Share For sale: Former Longforgan police office with cell and 3-bedroom house Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5032042/former-longforgan-police-office-for-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment The former Longforgan police office. Image: Shepard Chartered Surveyors. A former police office in Longforgan has gone on the market with a £225,000 price tag. The property, on Main Street, also includes a three-bedroom house which is “suitable for renovation”. Longforgan police station was closed down in 2018 after being out of regular use since 2014. The outside space. Image: Shepard Chartered Surveyors A view of the attached three-bedroom property. Image: Shepard Chartered Surveyors The police office. Image: Shepard Chartered Surveyors The old police cell. Image: Shepard Chartered Surveyors The property comes with parking and a private garden to the front, side and back. The three-bedroom house consists of a living room, kitchen, utility room, bathroom and partially floored attic. Meanwhile, the old police station includes an office, staff room, former prison cell and a WC. An interconnecting door between the property and the former office is currently blocked up. The kitchen. Image: Shepard Chartered Surveyors One of the bedrooms. Image: Shepard Chartered Surveyors The property has three bedrooms. Image: Shepard Chartered Surveyors The bathroom. Image: Shepard Chartered Surveyors According to Shepard Chartered Surveyors, the property is suitable for conversion pending any planning requirements. Elsewhere in Perthshire, a flat inside a 1700s mill in Stanley has gone on the market for offers over £150,000. And a detached Perthshire bungalow up for sale is said to be the perfect fixer-upper. You can keep tab on average property prices in your area using The Courier’s house price tracker.
