For sale: Former Longforgan police office with cell and 3-bedroom house

A former police office in Longforgan has gone on the market with a £225,000 price tag.

The property, on Main Street, also includes a three-bedroom house which is “suitable for renovation”.

Longforgan police station was closed down in 2018 after being out of regular use since 2014.

The property comes with parking and a private garden to the front, side and back.

The three-bedroom house consists of a living room, kitchen, utility room, bathroom and partially floored attic.

Meanwhile, the old police station includes an office, staff room, former prison cell and a WC.

An interconnecting door between the property and the former office is currently blocked up.

According to Shepard Chartered Surveyors, the property is suitable for conversion pending any planning requirements.

