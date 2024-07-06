For sale: Former Longforgan police office with cell and 3-bedroom house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
For sale: Former Longforgan police office with cell and 3-bedroom house

The £225,000 property is described as being "suitable for renovation".

By Kieran Webster
The former Longforgan police office.
The former Longforgan police office. Image: Shepard Chartered Surveyors.

A former police office in Longforgan has gone on the market with a £225,000 price tag.

The property, on Main Street, also includes a three-bedroom house which is “suitable for renovation”.

Longforgan police station was closed down in 2018 after being out of regular use since 2014.

The outside space. Image: Shepard Chartered Surveyors
A view of the front of the property.
A view of the attached three-bedroom property. Image: Shepard Chartered Surveyors
The police office.
The police office. Image: Shepard Chartered Surveyors
The old police cell. Image: Shepard Chartered Surveyors

The property comes with parking and a private garden to the front, side and back.

The three-bedroom house consists of a living room, kitchen, utility room, bathroom and partially floored attic.

Meanwhile, the old police station includes an office, staff room, former prison cell and a WC.

An interconnecting door between the property and the former office is currently blocked up.

The kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Shepard Chartered Surveyors
One of the bedrooms. Image: Shepard Chartered Surveyors
The property has three bedrooms. Image: Shepard Chartered Surveyors
The bathroom.
The bathroom. Image: Shepard Chartered Surveyors

According to Shepard Chartered Surveyors, the property is suitable for conversion pending any planning requirements.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a flat inside a 1700s mill in Stanley has gone on the market for offers over £150,000.

And a detached Perthshire bungalow up for sale is said to be the perfect fixer-upper.

You can keep tab on average property prices in your area using The Courier’s house price tracker.

Conversation