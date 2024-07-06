‘I fell in love with it’: Emma Raducanu says Crieff was perfect retreat ahead of Wimbledon run

Emma Raducanu says she “fell in love with” Crieff during a visit ahead of her Wimbledon run.

The former US Open champion was in Perthshire last month for Dior’s Cruise 2025 show at Drummond Castle.

Speaking after her third-round win over Maria Sakkari at Wimbledon on Friday, the 21-year-old called the setting “stunning” as she described her perfect retreat.

She said: “I really fell in love with it up there.

“I was at the Gleneagles, which was stunning, the golf course.

“I did a run before the show. It was just stunning to take in all the sights.

“For me, my retreat is greenery.

“I think Scotland has just vast, amazing, beautiful greenery.

“It was beautiful.

“I think Drummond Castle, where the show was at, is stunning.

“The lawns were so perfectly manicured, it was beautiful.”

The Drummond Castle event was attended by a host of celebrities, including Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence and Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy.

Emma Raducanu will play with Andy Murray in a mixed doubles partnership on Saturday as part of the Dunblane star’s Wimbledon farewell.

Andy Murray and his brother Jamie were beaten in the men’s doubles on Thursday.