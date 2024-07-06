‘I fell in love with it’: Emma Raducanu says Crieff was perfect retreat ahead of Wimbledon run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

‘I fell in love with it’: Emma Raducanu says Crieff was perfect retreat ahead of Wimbledon run

The former US Open champion was in Perthshire for Dior’s Cruise 2025 show at Drummond Castle. 

By Ellidh Aitken & Stephen Eighteen
Emma Raducanu paid a visit to Crieff for Dior's Drummond Castle show ahead of her Wimbledon run. Image: Mark Greenwood/IPS/Shutterstock/Adrien Dirand/Drummond Castle
Emma Raducanu paid a visit to Crieff for Dior's Drummond Castle show ahead of her Wimbledon run. Image: Mark Greenwood/IPS/Shutterstock/Adrien Dirand/Drummond Castle

Emma Raducanu says she “fell in love with” Crieff during a visit ahead of her Wimbledon run.

The former US Open champion was in Perthshire last month for Dior’s Cruise 2025 show at Drummond Castle.

Speaking after her third-round win over Maria Sakkari at Wimbledon on Friday, the 21-year-old called the setting “stunning” as she described her perfect retreat.

Emma Raducanu recalls ‘stunning’ Perthshire visit ahead of Wimbledon run

She said: “I really fell in love with it up there.

“I was at the Gleneagles, which was stunning, the golf course.

“I did a run before the show. It was just stunning to take in all the sights.

Emma Raducanu at the Dior show. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

“For me, my retreat is greenery.

“I think Scotland has just vast, amazing, beautiful greenery.

“It was beautiful.

“I think Drummond Castle, where the show was at, is stunning.

“The lawns were so perfectly manicured, it was beautiful.”

Emma Raducanu on the first day of Wimbledon. Image: John Walton/PA Wire.

The Drummond Castle event was attended by a host of celebrities, including Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence and Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy.

Emma Raducanu will play with Andy Murray in a mixed doubles partnership on Saturday as part of the Dunblane star’s Wimbledon farewell.

Andy Murray and his brother Jamie were beaten in the men’s doubles on Thursday.

