Lech Poznan v Dundee: How to watch the action live for FREE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Lech Poznan v Dundee: How to watch the action live for FREE

The Dark Blues complete their pre-season trip to Poland this afternoon.

Dundee v Banik Ostrava
Dundee beat Banik Ostrava on Wednesday - today they face Polish side Lech Poznan. Image: David Young
By George Cran

Dundee complete their pre-season training camp in Poland with a clash against Lech Poznan.

The Poles welcome the Dark Blues to their training centre in the town of Wronki, 60km north west of Poznan.

Their impressive Stadion Akademii – or the Academy Stadium in English – is the venue from 1pm UK time and will see fans of both sides in attendance.

A hardy band of Dees turned up to cheer their side to a 3-0 victory over Banik Ostrava at the club’s training base at Hotel Remes.

Dundee fans enjoyed what they saw in Poland. Image: David Young
Dundee fans enjoyed what they saw in Poland on Wednesday. Image: David Young

The Czech side split their squad between two matches on the same day and also played Lech Poznan on a different pitch, losing 2-0 to the Poles.

Despite the match taking place on a training pitch, a number of fans turned up to watch their favourites in action.

So a decent turnout is expected.

The Railwaymen finished fifth in the Polish Ekstraklasa last season, 10 points behind champions Jagiellonia Bialystok.

The match will be streamed live by Dundee on their YouTube channel.

To watch all the action click HERE.

Lech Poznan are also live streaming the match HERE.

More from Dundee FC

Fin Robertson takes on Banik Ostrava in Poland. Image: David Young
EXCLUSIVE: Fin Robertson says 'I'd play anywhere for Dundee' as he bids for first-team…
Ethan Ingram
EXCLUSIVE: Ethan Ingram on playing with Germany star Jamal Musiala and why he chose…
Scott Allan has signed up for a new challenge in Fife
Scott Allan lands new club as former Dundee United and Dee ace takes first…
Joe Shaughnessy on crutches
Joe Shaughnessy's backroom Dundee role revealed as injury rehab continues 'ahead of schedule'
Ethan Ingram featuring for West Brom in 2022. Image: PA
Ethan Ingram to Dundee: Why signing shows Dens strategy change as ex-England star brands…
Dundee-bound Ethan Ingram in action for Salford City last season. Image: PA
Dundee confirm signing of West Brom full-back Ethan Ingram
Dundee-bound Ethan Ingram in action for Salford City last season. Image: PA
Dundee set to snatch Ethan Ingram from West Brom after England youth international knocks…
Tony Docherty gets his message across ahead of Dundee's clash with Banik Ostrava. Image: David Young
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee boss Tony Docherty talks trialists after pair impress in friendly victory
Tony Docherty is putting his Dundee players through their paces in Poland. Image: David Young
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Docherty hails Dundee youngsters in Banik Ostrava victory as he provides injury…
Lyall Cameron in action for Dundee in the win over Banik Ostrava. Image: David Young
3 Dundee talking points from Banik Ostrava win as trialists impress and academy products…

Conversation