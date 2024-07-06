Lech Poznan v Dundee: How to watch the action live for FREE

Dundee complete their pre-season training camp in Poland with a clash against Lech Poznan.

The Poles welcome the Dark Blues to their training centre in the town of Wronki, 60km north west of Poznan.

Their impressive Stadion Akademii – or the Academy Stadium in English – is the venue from 1pm UK time and will see fans of both sides in attendance.

A hardy band of Dees turned up to cheer their side to a 3-0 victory over Banik Ostrava at the club’s training base at Hotel Remes.

The Czech side split their squad between two matches on the same day and also played Lech Poznan on a different pitch, losing 2-0 to the Poles.

Despite the match taking place on a training pitch, a number of fans turned up to watch their favourites in action.

So a decent turnout is expected.

The Railwaymen finished fifth in the Polish Ekstraklasa last season, 10 points behind champions Jagiellonia Bialystok.

The match will be streamed live by Dundee on their YouTube channel.

To watch all the action click HERE.

Lech Poznan are also live streaming the match HERE.