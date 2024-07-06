Police launch probe after overnight car fire on Dundee street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police launch probe after overnight car fire on Dundee street

Firefighters were called to St Fillans Road shortly after 3am on Saturday. 

By Ellidh Aitken & James Simpson
Police on St Fillans Road on Saturday morning. Image: Supplied
Police on St Fillans Road on Saturday morning. Image: Supplied

Police are investigating after an overnight car fire in Dundee.

Firefighters were called to St Fillans Road shortly after 3am on Saturday.

Officers remained at the scene into the morning.

One resident said: “The car has been sitting there for around a week.

“To be honest, it looked written off prior to this blaze overnight.

The damaged car on St Fillans Road. Image: Supplied

“It’s some mess.

“That’s the second vehicle fire in the area in a matter of days.

“Police are parked just in front of the damaged car.”

Police investigation after overnight car fire in Dundee

The fire service confirmed one crew was sent from Macalpine Road and was on scene for around 40 minutes.

A spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.06am to a car on fire on St Fillans Road in Dundee.

“One appliance was sent to the scene from Macalpine Road.

“The stop message came at 3.38am and the crew left the scene at 3.41am.”

Police are working to establish the circumstances of the fire.

A spokesperson said: “Around 3.10am on Saturday, 6 July, 2024, police received a report of a vehicle fire on St Fillans Road, Dundee.

“Enquiries to establish the circumstances are ongoing.”

On Friday, officers confirmed that a separate car fire on nearby St Kilda Road is being treated as “wilful”.

