Police launch probe after overnight car fire on Dundee street

Police are investigating after an overnight car fire in Dundee.

Firefighters were called to St Fillans Road shortly after 3am on Saturday.

Officers remained at the scene into the morning.

One resident said: “The car has been sitting there for around a week.

“To be honest, it looked written off prior to this blaze overnight.

“It’s some mess.

“That’s the second vehicle fire in the area in a matter of days.

“Police are parked just in front of the damaged car.”

The fire service confirmed one crew was sent from Macalpine Road and was on scene for around 40 minutes.

A spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.06am to a car on fire on St Fillans Road in Dundee.

“One appliance was sent to the scene from Macalpine Road.

“The stop message came at 3.38am and the crew left the scene at 3.41am.”

Police are working to establish the circumstances of the fire.

A spokesperson said: “Around 3.10am on Saturday, 6 July, 2024, police received a report of a vehicle fire on St Fillans Road, Dundee.

“Enquiries to establish the circumstances are ongoing.”

On Friday, officers confirmed that a separate car fire on nearby St Kilda Road is being treated as “wilful”.