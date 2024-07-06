Tay Road Bridge ‘rabbit rescue’ sparks delays

Drivers faced delays on the Tay Road Bridge on Saturday as a “rabbit rescue” operation was called into action.

The southbound carriageway experienced disruption for around 15 minutes in the afternoon as officials tried to capture a rabbit they said had made it halfway down the bridge.

Writing on the X, formerly known as Twitter, bridge officials said” Delays on southbound.

“We are trying to rescue a rabbit which managed to get half way down the bridge. Please bear with us while we carry out the rabbits rescue.”

‘I did not expect this’

The news sparked amusement on the social media site, with one user writing: “When I signed up for notifications for the bridge, I didn’t expect this one to appear.”

Another added: “I didn’t have this on my bingo card today…”

The rescue had a happy ending, however, with officials confirming the rabbit had been safely returned to the roundabout.

Writing on X, they said: “Rescue complete. One tired rabbit setting up home at the roundabout for now.

“Thank you all for your patience.”

The crossing between Dundee and Fife on the bridge is currently undergoing resurfacing work, meaning traffic is down to single file in either direction.

The restrictions are expected to be in place until September.