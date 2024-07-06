Tay Road Bridge ‘rabbit rescue’ sparks delays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tay Road Bridge ‘rabbit rescue’ sparks delays

The southbound carriageway experienced disruption on Saturday as officials tried to capture the rabbit.

By Laura Devlin
Tay Road Bridge
The Tay Road Bridge. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Drivers faced delays on the Tay Road Bridge on Saturday as a “rabbit rescue” operation was called into action.

The southbound carriageway experienced disruption for around 15 minutes in the afternoon as officials tried to capture a rabbit they said had made it halfway down the bridge.

Writing on the X, formerly known as Twitter, bridge officials said” Delays on southbound.

“We are trying to rescue a rabbit which managed to get half way down the bridge. Please bear with us while we carry out the rabbits rescue.”

‘I did not expect this’

The news sparked amusement on the social media site, with one user writing: “When I signed up for notifications for the bridge, I didn’t expect this one to appear.”

Another added: “I didn’t have this on my bingo card today…”

The rescue had a happy ending, however, with officials confirming the rabbit had been safely returned to the roundabout.

Writing on X, they said: “Rescue complete. One tired rabbit setting up home at the roundabout for now.

“Thank you all for your patience.”

The crossing between Dundee and Fife on the bridge is currently undergoing resurfacing work, meaning traffic is down to single file in either direction.

The restrictions are expected to be in place until September.

