Car taped off as police probe early-morning Dundee fire

Police have taped off a car after an early morning fire in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to St Kilda Road in St Mary’s just after 2am on Friday.

Locals told of hearing a “loud bang” as the blaze took hold.

Police including a forensics officer remained at the scene later on Friday morning as they investigated the cause of the Audi fire.

One resident, who did not wish to be named, said she saw flames shooting from the car.

She said: “I heard this loud bang in the early hours of the morning.

“I could see smoke and flames coming from the car.

“The firefighters were tackling the blaze when I looked out.”

One man told The Courier he felt for the owner of the car.

He said: “I went to let the dog out at the back of three and saw the extent of the damage.

“I feel for the owner and it’s concerning seeing the car taped off.

“As a resident, it isn’t good that this has happened on our doorstep.”

The fire service confirmed it was called out at 2.30am with firefighters on the scene for about 20 minutes.

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.