Full list of your new MPs in Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Nine politicians representing three different parties have been elected.

By Lindsey Hamilton
MPs Melanie Claire Ward, Stephen Gethins and Wendy Chamberlain. Images: Kenny Smith/Paul Reid/Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The full list of MPs serving constituencies across Tayside, Fife and Stirling is now complete.

After a dramatic campaign and an eventful overnight count, nine politicians representing three different parties have been selected to represent thousands of locals at Westminster over the next five years.

Here is the list of MPs in full – find out who is representing your area below.

Dundee Central

General election 2024
Chris Law. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

MP: Chris Law

Party: SNP

Arbroath and Broughty Ferry

Stephen Gethins. Image: Paul Reid

MP: Stephen Gethins

Party: SNP

Angus and Perthshire Glens

General Election 2024
Dave Doogan. Image: Paul Reid

MP: Dave Doogan

Party: SNP

North East Fife

Wendy Chamberlain. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

MP: Wendy Chamberlain

Party: Liberal Democrats

Glenrothes and Mid Fife

Richard Baker. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

MP: Richard Baker

Party: Labour

Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy

General Election 2024
Melanie Claire Ward. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

MP: Melanie Claire Ward

Party: Labour

Dunfermline and Dollar

General Election 2024
Graeme Downie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

MP: Graeme Downie

Party: Labour

Perth and Kinross-shire

General election 2024
Pete Wishart. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

MP: Pete Wishart

Party: SNP

Stirling and Strathallan

General Election 2024
Chris Kane. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

MP: Chris Kane

Party: Labour

The Courier has full details of the results in each seat and reaction from the winners and losers across Tayside, Fife and Stirling in our general election live updates page.

You can also find out the results from across the country using our general election results tracker.

