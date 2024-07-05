Full list of your new MPs in Tayside, Fife and Stirling

The full list of MPs serving constituencies across Tayside, Fife and Stirling is now complete.
After a dramatic campaign and an eventful overnight count, nine politicians representing three different parties have been selected to represent thousands of locals at Westminster over the next five years.
Here is the list of MPs in full – find out who is representing your area below.
Dundee Central
MP: Chris Law
Party: SNP
Arbroath and Broughty Ferry
MP: Stephen Gethins
Party: SNP
Angus and Perthshire Glens
MP: Dave Doogan
Party: SNP
North East Fife
MP: Wendy Chamberlain
Party: Liberal Democrats
Glenrothes and Mid Fife
MP: Richard Baker
Party: Labour
Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy
MP: Melanie Claire Ward
Party: Labour
Dunfermline and Dollar
MP: Graeme Downie
Party: Labour
Perth and Kinross-shire
MP: Pete Wishart
Party: SNP
Stirling and Strathallan
MP: Chris Kane
Party: Labour
The Courier has full details of the results in each seat and reaction from the winners and losers across Tayside, Fife and Stirling in our general election live updates page.
You can also find out the results from across the country using our general election results tracker.
Conversation