Family-run Callander gift shop closing after more than 50 years

A family-run gift shop in Callander is closing after more than 50 years.

J Menzies of Callander, on Main Street, will close on August 31.

The shop also sells toys, stationery and homeware, and has a garden centre.

The store’s post office will remain open until January 31.

Owners of family-run Callander gift shop will miss customers ‘dearly’

A post on the J Menzies of Callander Facebook page said: “After over 50 years our family business is closing.

“We wanted to take this opportunity to thank all of our lovely and loyal customers who we will miss dearly.

“Come and grab a bargain whilst stocks last, everything must go.”

Customers say the closure of J Menzies will be the “end of an era” in Callander.

Margaret Sinclair commented on the Facebook post: “Going to miss you all.

“Thank you J Menzies of Callander.

“Wishing you all the best.”

Carolyn Lindsay McIntosh wrote: “End of an era.

“Hope you’re all well.”

Others reacted to the news on the Callander, Scotland Events and Information Page.

Alastair Inglis said: “My late parents became very friendly with owners over 40 years.

“In this changing world another Callander institution sadly closes.

“All the best for your well earned retirement.”

And Evelyn McCroary commented: “A little iconic part of our community, it will all be greatly missed.”

Elsewhere in Callander, Bank of Scotland has announced it will close its branch in the town.

Earlier this year, Crags Hotel, also on Main Street, announced plans to reopen with an Indian restaurant, 1am bar and cooking lessons.