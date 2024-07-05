Family-run Callander gift shop closing after more than 50 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family-run Callander gift shop closing after more than 50 years

By Ellidh Aitken
J Menzies of Callander will close next month. Image: Google Street View
A family-run gift shop in Callander is closing after more than 50 years.

The shop also sells toys, stationery and homeware, and has a garden centre.

The store’s post office will remain open until January 31.

Owners of family-run Callander gift shop will miss customers ‘dearly’

A post on the J Menzies of Callander Facebook page said: “After over 50 years our family business is closing.

“We wanted to take this opportunity to thank all of our lovely and loyal customers who we will miss dearly.

“Come and grab a bargain whilst stocks last, everything must go.”

Main Street in Callander. Image: Google Street View

Customers say the closure of J Menzies will be the “end of an era” in Callander.

Margaret Sinclair commented on the Facebook post: “Going to miss you all.

“Thank you J Menzies of Callander.

“Wishing you all the best.”

Carolyn Lindsay McIntosh wrote: “End of an era.

“Hope you’re all well.”

Others reacted to the news on the Callander, Scotland Events and Information Page.

Alastair Inglis said: “My late parents became very friendly with owners over 40 years.

“In this changing world another Callander institution sadly closes.

“All the best for your well earned retirement.”

And Evelyn McCroary commented: “A little iconic part of our community, it will all be greatly missed.”

Elsewhere in Callander, Bank of Scotland has announced it will close its branch in the town.

Earlier this year, Crags Hotel, also on Main Street, announced plans to reopen with an Indian restaurant, 1am bar and cooking lessons.

