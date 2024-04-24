Callander’s Crags Hotel to reopen with Indian restaurant, 1am bar and cooking lessons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Callander’s Crags Hotel to reopen with Indian restaurant, 1am bar and cooking lessons

New owner Vishant Das has also revealed the proposed reopening date.

By Stephen Eighteen
Vinod Singh, right, will be the head chef when the Crags Hotel reopens in Callander
Vinod Singh will be the head chef when the Crags Hotel reopens in Callander. Image: Vishant Das

Callander’s Crags Hotel is to reopen with an Indian restaurant, bar and the offer of cooking lessons.

The Courier has spoken to new owner Vishant Das about his plans to breathe new life into the Main Street building.

The Crags has been shut since its owner, Mountview Hotels, entered administration in January 2023.

The company additionally owned Abbotsford Lodge, also in the Stirlingshire town, which was reopened by a Crieff couple in summer 2023.

Now the Crags is to follow suit, with Vishant hoping to reopen in the first week of May.

Fine-dining Indian restaurant coming to Callander

The 42-year-old arrived in Scotland from India in 2004.

He was the head chef at Loch Fyne Restaurant in Newhaven, Edinburgh, and was then in charge of Guchhi Indian Seafood and Bar in the city’s Commercial Street.

He completed the purchase of the Crags on March 14 this year.

Vishant says he has already refurbished the hotel’s 10 bedrooms ready for reopening.

A sign outlining the opening of a new Indian restaurant at Callander's Crags Hotel
A sign at the Crags Hotel outlining the opening of the new Indian restaurant. Image: Stephen Eighteen/DC Thomson

Now workmen are in the process of setting up a new Indian restaurant.

“It will be a fine-dining Indian restaurant, which we don’t have anywhere in Callander,” Vishant said.

“I have been planning this for a very long time because from here people have to go to Stirling, Glasgow or Edinburgh for an Indian meal.

“It will be a proper authentic Indian restaurant.”

“Prices will be very reasonable – the same prices we have elsewhere in Callander.”

Crags Hotel to offer regular cooking lessons

There will be other options for those who opt not to have an Indian meal.

“There will be a mixture of pasta and steak on the menu as well,” Vishant added.

A special children’s menu will also be included, with under-5s eating for free.

There is also a plan for regular cooking lessons from head chef Vinod Singh, who has worked at restaurants in India, Dubai and Edinburgh.

“People will come for their food, and that’s good,” Vishant said.

“But we are trying to do something that isn’t being done yet in Callander.

“So every week or 10 days there will be a cooking lesson so people can learn how we cook Indian food.”

Sign indicating the reopening of the Crags Bar
The bar at the Crags is to reopen with a 1am licence. Image: Stephen Eighteen/DC Thomson

The restaurant may be new, but Vishant plans to reopen the front bar without making any changes to how it operated before the hotel closed.

He continued: “The licence will still be 1am and I want to bring back the old staff so people feel a sense of community.

“There is history in the bar so there will be no change there.”

‘So many local people try to help me – I really like the community here’

Vishant says he has already received great local support.

“When I was outside this building I saw everyone pass by and they were all excited, so I hope they like it,” he said.

“So many local people try to help me – I really like the community here.

The Crags Hotel in Callander.
The Crags Hotel before its closure.

“I have not decided on a particular opening date but I am hoping it will be the first week of May.

“Callander is one of the biggest tourist places in Scotland, with more than 20 hotels and holiday lets.

“I know it can be difficult in the winter but this is part of the business.

“Sometimes it goes up, sometimes it goes down.”

Conversation