Raith Rovers to take no fitness risks as they aim to peak for promotion play-offs

Raith Rovers are set to tread carefully with their players in the coming days in a bid to have a fully-fit squad for their promotion play-off push.

The Stark’s Park side now have have just two league fixtures remaining in the Championship campaign, starting with Saturday’s trip to Greenock to face Morton.

After bringing the curtain down on the regular season with a home clash with Arbroath, the Kirkcaldy men then enjoy a free weekend before facing either Airdrie or Partick Thistle in the play-off semi-final.

The aim is to peak for the two legs of that tie – and for the final against the Premiership’s 11th-placed team if they can progress.

It means manager Ian Murray and his backroom team will have some selection conundrums for their next two matches as they bid to maintain momentum at the same time as managing the squad’s game-time.

Against Inverness Caley Thistle on Friday night, Dylan Corr came in for just his third league appearance of the season as Keith Watson was left out following three games in the space of a week.

Callum Smith also completed his first 90 minutes since January 20 against Livingston in the Scottish Cup, and just his second of 2024.

Meanwhile, match-winner Lewis Vaughan made his first start in four games after being rested following the defeat to Dundee United at Tannadice.

Recovery

In addition, on-loan Ross County midfielder Kyle Turner was not included for a return to the Highlands after struggling with a groin issue that caused him to be substituted at half-time against former club Partick.

He has recovered and will be considered for the trip to Cappielow, as will Jack Hamilton if he can shake off a foot injury he sustained against Inverness.

But Raith will not take any risks with anyone in the remaining two league games and are expected to try to boost the fitness of others who have not played as much of late.

Murray said: “Kyle is fine and it is nothing serious with Jack.

“But no-one will play on Saturday [against Morton] if there are any issues.”