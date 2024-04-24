Raith Rovers to take no fitness risks as they aim to peak for promotion play-offs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers to take no fitness risks as they aim to peak for promotion play-offs

The Stark's Park side will seek to manage squad over remaining Championship fixtures.

By Iain Collin
Raith manager Ian Murray and technical director John Potter in discussion.
Raith manager Ian Murray (left) and technical director John Potter. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers are set to tread carefully with their players in the coming days in a bid to have a fully-fit squad for their promotion play-off push.

The Stark’s Park side now have have just two league fixtures remaining in the Championship campaign, starting with Saturday’s trip to Greenock to face Morton.

After bringing the curtain down on the regular season with a home clash with Arbroath, the Kirkcaldy men then enjoy a free weekend before facing either Airdrie or Partick Thistle in the play-off semi-final.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray will have to manage his squad in the final two league games of the season. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

The aim is to peak for the two legs of that tie – and for the final against the Premiership’s 11th-placed team if they can progress.

It means manager Ian Murray and his backroom team will have some selection conundrums for their next two matches as they bid to maintain momentum at the same time as managing the squad’s game-time.

Against Inverness Caley Thistle on Friday night, Dylan Corr came in for just his third league appearance of the season as Keith Watson was left out following three games in the space of a week.

Callum Smith also completed his first 90 minutes since January 20 against Livingston in the Scottish Cup, and just his second of 2024.

Meanwhile, match-winner Lewis Vaughan made his first start in four games after being rested following the defeat to Dundee United at Tannadice.

Recovery

In addition, on-loan Ross County midfielder Kyle Turner was not included for a return to the Highlands after struggling with a groin issue that caused him to be substituted at half-time against former club Partick.

He has recovered and will be considered for the trip to Cappielow, as will Jack Hamilton if he can shake off a foot injury he sustained against Inverness.

But Raith will not take any risks with anyone in the remaining two league games and are expected to try to boost the fitness of others who have not played as much of late.

Murray said: “Kyle is fine and it is nothing serious with Jack.

“But no-one will play on Saturday [against Morton] if there are any issues.”

