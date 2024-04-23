Ex-Celtic kid Dylan Corr ready for Raith Rovers’ promotion push after rare outing against Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Celtic kid Dylan Corr ready for Raith Rovers’ promotion push after rare outing against Inverness

The 19-year-old made just his third league appearance of the season in the Highlands.

Dylan Corr in action for Raith Rovers.
Dylan Corr joined Raith Rovers from Celtic last summer. Image: SNS.
By Iain Collin

Dylan Corr insists he is ready to help Raith Rovers in their promotion battle after learning to love the physicality of the Championship.

The 19-year-old made just his third league start for the Kirkcaldy club against Inverness Caley Thistle on Friday night following his move from Celtic B last summer.

The centre-half has had to be patient after a foot injury prevented him from building on an impressive start to the campaign in the Viaplay Cup group stage.

Since returning to fitness in the autumn, Corr admits he has also had to get used to the kind of last-ditch defending that saw out Raith’s 1-0 win in the Highlands.

Raith Rovers defender Dylan Corr grapples with Inverness striker Alex Samuel as they both fix their eyes on the ball.
Dylan Corr (left) in action for Raith Rovers in the 1-0 win over Inverness Caley Thistle. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

But the centre-half is now desperate to play as big a role as possible as Rovers get ready to finish off the regular season against Morton and Arbroath before their play-off clash with either Airdrie or Partick Thistle.

“I was delighted to get the nod for the game on Friday night,” said the teenager.

“It’s been frustrating for myself, but the boys have done amazing and it’s been hard to get into the team.

I played in all four of the League Cup group games and then got injured right at the start of the season, which didn’t really help me.

“But I was really happy to get the start against Inverness. That was just my third game in the league this season. I was just delighted to get minutes into my legs.

‘It’s something I’m not used to’

“Late on, they were putting us under a lot of pressure and I went down with a wee bit of cramp. It was tough.

“But you just need to dig in to get the wins we want.

“It’s something I’m not used to. Coming from Celtic, I was used to having a lot of the ball.

“That’s been the big kind of difference for me after joining Raith.

“But that’s me coming up to a full year doing it in training. And I feel as though I’m getting tougher and reading the game better.

Raith Rovers defenders Dylan Corr and Euan Murray congratulate each other on the win against Inverness called Thistle.
Dylan Corr (right) and defensive partner Euan Murray after Raith Rovers’ win against Inverness Caley Thistle. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

“Friday night was another good experience for me and I really enjoyed it.”

Raith’s success in Inverness, courtesy of a fantastic finish from Lewis Vaughan and an inspired display of goalkeeping from Kevin Dabrowski, kept the title race going until Dundee United’s win over Ayr United the following day.

Scrapping for a narrow victory in a game that could easily have gone the other way highlighted the kind of qualities Rovers will need if they are to now prevail in the play-offs.

“We were delighted with the win,” added Corr. “I thought the boys dug really, really deep to get the 1-0 victory.

“It’s not always going to be pretty at times, but I thought we did the dirty side of the game.

‘We want confidence to be high’

“It’s obviously good to have good form going into the play-offs. We want confidence to be high.

“That’s why it was good to get that result on Friday night, no matter what happened with Dundee United the following day.

“The manager has said it all season. We’re going to need everyone, every single man from the back to the front, for these next few weeks.

“So, it was good getting a few minutes into some boys on Friday night.

“It’s just about building on that now.”

Dylan Corr, playing for Celtic, looks into the distance with the ball at his feet.
Dylan Corr in action during his Celtic days. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

Having penned only a 12-month deal, Corr is one of around a handful of players who are out of contract at the end of the season.

However, he accepts that preparing for the play-offs is taking priority for the time being.

“I just want to show the club everything that I can,” he continued. “I still feel as though I’ve got a lot more in me as well.

“Friday was obviously my first game in a long time so I wasn’t fully, 100 per cent match-sharp. But the more games I get the better I get.

“We’ll speak about my contract situation after the play-offs.”

