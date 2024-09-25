Dundonians urged to book early or lose live events after theatre cancels 6 shows in 6 months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundonians urged to book early or lose live events after theatre cancels 6 shows in 6 months

A Dundee theatre boss has issued a plea after Little Mix and Cher tribute shows were among those cancelled.

By Stephen Eighteen
The Whitehall Theatre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A theatre boss has urged Dundonians to book early or face losing live shows.

Venue manager Paul Thomson says the Whitehall Theatre has been forced to cancel six shows in six months due to slow ticket sales.

These included Little Mix and Cher tribute shows.

He says the problem is not restricted to the Bellfield Street venue.

Paul is also the president of Downfield Musical Society, which had to cancel a week-long run of Guys and Dolls in May due to poor ticket sales.

Downfield’s current production of Made in Dagenham was also on a “knife edge” over whether it would go ahead.

Whitehall boss fears live theatre in Dundee ‘no longer sustainable’

“Live theatre is under threat, and its future depends on each and every one of us,” Paul said.

“Far too often, incredible shows are forced to cancel – sometimes even before they begin – simply because of poor ticket sales.

“This doesn’t just affect one night; it ripples through the entire community.

“Each cancellation is a blow to actors, directors, crew members, and the countless people working behind the scenes.

“Worse still, it sends a message that perhaps live theatre in Dundee is no longer sustainable.

“If we don’t act now, we could lose this vital part of our city’s soul.”

Little Mix and Cher tributes among cancelled shows

Paul cites poor ticket sales for the following recent Whitehall cancellations:

  • Da Vinci Michelangelo Experience (due to take place on September 20)
  • All or Nothing Experience (September 5)
  • Little Mix Tribute (August 10)
  • Carpenters Experience (May 20)
  • Springsteen Sessions (April 25)
  • Cher Tribute (March 2)
Tina Turner tribute show Totally Tina was held at the Whitehall Theatre in November 2023. Image supplied

Paul continued: “But there is something we can do.

“It’s simple but powerful: buy your tickets early.

“When you buy a ticket in advance, you’re not just securing your seat; you’re investing in the survival of live theatre.

“You’re giving local talent the chance to shine, ensuring touring productions come to our city, and letting our theatres plan confidently for the future.

“Early sales give theatres the financial stability they need to operate and the momentum to attract more shows to Dundee.

“Without this support, more and more productions may vanish before they even have a chance to hit the stage.”

‘Use it or lose it’ message for live music too

The plea follows a similar warning about live music by Jeff Chan, who has owned and run Church on Ward Road for almost a decade.

“Dundee has lost a number of venues over the past 12 months — Conroy’s Basement, Hunter Thompson, Kings, Pout,” he told The Courier.

“And people often say ‘oh I wish I’d known’.

“People really need to be aware just how things are right now for music venues.

“I want to say loudly, support your local venues before you lose them.”

What else would help Dundee’s entertainment industry? Have your say in the comments section below.

Conversation