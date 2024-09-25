Dundonians urged to book early or lose live events after theatre cancels 6 shows in 6 months

A theatre boss has urged Dundonians to book early or face losing live shows.

Venue manager Paul Thomson says the Whitehall Theatre has been forced to cancel six shows in six months due to slow ticket sales.

These included Little Mix and Cher tribute shows.

He says the problem is not restricted to the Bellfield Street venue.

Paul is also the president of Downfield Musical Society, which had to cancel a week-long run of Guys and Dolls in May due to poor ticket sales.

Downfield’s current production of Made in Dagenham was also on a “knife edge” over whether it would go ahead.

Whitehall boss fears live theatre in Dundee ‘no longer sustainable’

“Live theatre is under threat, and its future depends on each and every one of us,” Paul said.

“Far too often, incredible shows are forced to cancel – sometimes even before they begin – simply because of poor ticket sales.

“This doesn’t just affect one night; it ripples through the entire community.

“Each cancellation is a blow to actors, directors, crew members, and the countless people working behind the scenes.

“Worse still, it sends a message that perhaps live theatre in Dundee is no longer sustainable.

“If we don’t act now, we could lose this vital part of our city’s soul.”

Little Mix and Cher tributes among cancelled shows

Paul cites poor ticket sales for the following recent Whitehall cancellations:

Da Vinci Michelangelo Experience (due to take place on September 20)

All or Nothing Experience (September 5)

Little Mix Tribute (August 10)

Carpenters Experience (May 20)

Springsteen Sessions (April 25)

Cher Tribute (March 2)

Paul continued: “But there is something we can do.

“It’s simple but powerful: buy your tickets early.

“When you buy a ticket in advance, you’re not just securing your seat; you’re investing in the survival of live theatre.

“You’re giving local talent the chance to shine, ensuring touring productions come to our city, and letting our theatres plan confidently for the future.

“Early sales give theatres the financial stability they need to operate and the momentum to attract more shows to Dundee.

“Without this support, more and more productions may vanish before they even have a chance to hit the stage.”

‘Use it or lose it’ message for live music too

The plea follows a similar warning about live music by Jeff Chan, who has owned and run Church on Ward Road for almost a decade.

“Dundee has lost a number of venues over the past 12 months — Conroy’s Basement, Hunter Thompson, Kings, Pout,” he told The Courier.

“And people often say ‘oh I wish I’d known’.

“People really need to be aware just how things are right now for music venues.

“I want to say loudly, support your local venues before you lose them.”

