Dundee give boss Tony Docherty welcome lift as he reveals Rangers bounce game boost

Dundee boss Tony Docherty has revealed his team gave him a welcome boost over the international break.

The Dark Blues were left reeling at the end of their most recent fixture after letting a 2-0 lead slip in the final few minutes at home to Kilmarnock.

Docherty vowed they would come out of this international break stronger.

Training has been focused on sorting out the defensive errors that have beset the team this season, leading to five straight defeats in all competitions.

However, a bounce game last week has given the Dee a boost with a 1-0 win against Rangers at Murray Park giving Docherty optimism for the challenges to come.

“We both put out two strong teams and all the players, outwith those who were away on international duty, were involved,” Docherty said.

“Rangers had a really strong team with James Tavernier, Cyriel Dessers and Davy Propper, most of their top players. I was able to play a strong team as well.

“We won 1-0 and it was really, really pleasing. We put on a really good performance.

“It was good to get back and to get a game so soon after the Kilmarnock game.

“And it was pleasing we got a result and the clean sheet, which was important.

“I took a full squad of about 14 and they all played.

“Scott Fraser, Seb Palmer-Houlden and Julien Vetro all got game time.

“They all need the minutes but it was more than that.

“It was a really worthwhile exercise.”

‘Starting to see benefit’

Seb Palmer-Houlden scored the only goal of the game.

One who sat out, though, is central defender Clark Robertson.

The 31-year-old missed the first couple of months of the season with a hamstring injury before coming straight into the team and playing back-to-back 90 minutes.

The decision was made to take it easy on the experienced defender after his long spell out.

Docherty, though, is delighted to finally have Robertson and Scott Fraser available.

Fraser played 90 minutes at the Gers’ training ground.

And he insists the team is beginning to see the influence of two experienced campaigners.

“I feels brilliant to get them in, like two new signings,” Docherty added.

“Clark was unfortunate to get the injury at the start but the team are starting to see the benefit.

“Scott is a player I really admire.

“Getting the 90 minutes in against him against Rangers does feel like they are two new additions to the group.

“To bring those levels of players and experience to the squad is really important.”

New staff members

Meanwhile, Dundee have confirmed the appointment of Christine Curtis as assistant club secretary after she left her role as Stirling Albion’s general manager.

She will begin with the Dark Blues next month.

Tracy Elder has also joined the club as head of ticketing services and support to oversee the ticket office after leaving a similar role at St Johnstone.