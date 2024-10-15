Dundee give boss Tony Docherty welcome lift as he reveals Rangers bounce game boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee give boss Tony Docherty welcome lift as he reveals Rangers bounce game boost

The Dark Blues are gearing up for a return to Premiership action next Saturday.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty salutes the travelling fans after racking up a 7-1 win. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

Dundee boss Tony Docherty has revealed his team gave him a welcome boost over the international break.

The Dark Blues were left reeling at the end of their most recent fixture after letting a 2-0 lead slip in the final few minutes at home to Kilmarnock.

Docherty vowed they would come out of this international break stronger.

Training has been focused on sorting out the defensive errors that have beset the team this season, leading to five straight defeats in all competitions.

However, a bounce game last week has given the Dee a boost with a 1-0 win against Rangers at Murray Park giving Docherty optimism for the challenges to come.

“We both put out two strong teams and all the players, outwith those who were away on international duty, were involved,” Docherty said.

Scott Fraser in action for Dundee. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Scott Fraser played 90 minutes against Rangers. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

“Rangers had a really strong team with James Tavernier, Cyriel Dessers and Davy Propper, most of their top players. I was able to play a strong team as well.

“We won 1-0 and it was really, really pleasing. We put on a really good performance.

“It was good to get back and to get a game so soon after the Kilmarnock game.

“And it was pleasing we got a result and the clean sheet, which was important.

“I took a full squad of about 14 and they all played.

“Scott Fraser, Seb Palmer-Houlden and Julien Vetro all got game time.

“They all need the minutes but it was more than that.

“It was a really worthwhile exercise.”

‘Starting to see benefit’

Seb Palmer-Houlden scored the only goal of the game.

One who sat out, though, is central defender Clark Robertson.

The 31-year-old missed the first couple of months of the season with a hamstring injury before coming straight into the team and playing back-to-back 90 minutes.

The decision was made to take it easy on the experienced defender after his long spell out.

Docherty, though, is delighted to finally have Robertson and Scott Fraser available.

Fraser played 90 minutes at the Gers’ training ground.

Image: Clark Robertson started his first game for Dundee. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Dundee’s Clark Robertson stops Aberdeen winger Topi Keskinen. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

And he insists the team is beginning to see the influence of two experienced campaigners.

“I feels brilliant to get them in, like two new signings,” Docherty added.

“Clark was unfortunate to get the injury at the start but the team are starting to see the benefit.

“Scott is a player I really admire.

“Getting the 90 minutes in against him against Rangers does feel like they are two new additions to the group.

“To bring those levels of players and experience to the squad is really important.”

New staff members

Meanwhile, Dundee have confirmed the appointment of Christine Curtis as assistant club secretary after she left her role as Stirling Albion’s general manager.

She will begin with the Dark Blues next month.

Tracy Elder has also joined the club as head of ticketing services and support to oversee the ticket office after leaving a similar role at St Johnstone.

