Tony Docherty reveals Willie Collum phone call on Mo Sylla red as two Dundee defensive injury worries emerge

Mo Sylla’s red card against Kilmarnock was a “double whammy” for Dundee says boss Tony Docherty.

Not only was it a “wrong decision” in the eyes of the Dark Blues manager but it now sees his team without a key player for the next game.

That next match is now crucial after seeing his side throw away a two-goal lead at home to Kilmarnock after Sylla’s red card.

A defeat that leaves them on a run of four defeats in a row and with just one win in the first seven Premiership matches.

However, they will be without Sylla for the trip to in-form Motherwell.

The French midfielder has made himself indispensable to Docherty since the turn of the year, consistently impressing as a screen in front of the backline.

“Because it’s a second yellow card there’s no way of appealing it which is a bitter pill to swallow,” the Dundee boss said.

“I lose a player to suspension so it’s a double whammy.

“We lose the match and then lose an important player for the next match.

“Mo gives us so much on the pitch and he was great in the first half, the whole team was outstanding.”

Willie Collum

Docherty has spoken with referees chief Willie Collum about the decision.

He added: “We had a conversation but I’d rather keep that conversation to myself.

“Certainly nothing has changed, I’m of the opinion it was a wrong decision.

“I need to be clear as manager, I’ll deal with my team and the shortcomings we showed.

“There are reasons for that. Sometimes you do overload exercises in training, 10v11, but it’s only for 10 minutes – to do it for a whole half is tough on the players.

“Mentally there is a fatigue that sets in when you do that for so long and it contributed to the poor decision-making.

“But the reason we were in that position was really wrong and my team were very hard done by.”

Double injury worry

The Dark Blues now have an international break in which to lick their wounds and try to find a reaction.

They will, though, have five players away on international duty while there are a couple of players with injury worries.

And Docherty is hoping he has Jordan McGhee to call upon sooner rather than later.

“Ziyad Larkeche has a wee issue with his foot which we’ll rest a little bit. Billy Koumetio has an issue with his groin,” the Dens boss revealed.

“We are also hoping for some good news on Jordan McGhee, he’s making progress.

“I’ll wait until the physios tell me he’s available.

“I don’t want to put any pressure on him but, Jordan being Jordan, he is working so hard to be back into the fold.

“Jordan has great experience and mentality to thrive on which is so important.

“But when he’s out it’s up to others to step up.”

Dundee Reserves are in action today at home to Kilmarnock.

The free-entry Reserves League clash kicks off at Gayfield at 2pm.