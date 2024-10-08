Tony Docherty reveals Willie Collum phone call on Mo Sylla red as two Dundee defensive injury worries emerge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Docherty reveals Willie Collum phone call on Mo Sylla red as two Dundee defensive injury worries emerge

Dark Blues boss Tony Docherty has spoken to referees chief Willie Collum.

By George Cran
Mo Sylla pleads his innocence with referee Grant Irvine after his red card. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Mo Sylla’s red card against Kilmarnock was a “double whammy” for Dundee says boss Tony Docherty.

Not only was it a “wrong decision” in the eyes of the Dark Blues manager but it now sees his team without a key player for the next game.

That next match is now crucial after seeing his side throw away a two-goal lead at home to Kilmarnock after Sylla’s red card.

A defeat that leaves them on a run of four defeats in a row and with just one win in the first seven Premiership matches.

However, they will be without Sylla for the trip to in-form Motherwell.

Mo Sylla sees red
Mo Sylla was shown a second yellow card after a challenge on Matty Kennedy as Dundee fell to defeat against Kilmarnock. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

The French midfielder has made himself indispensable to Docherty since the turn of the year, consistently impressing as a screen in front of the backline.

“Because it’s a second yellow card there’s no way of appealing it which is a bitter pill to swallow,” the Dundee boss said.

“I lose a player to suspension so it’s a double whammy.

“We lose the match and then lose an important player for the next match.

“Mo gives us so much on the pitch and he was great in the first half, the whole team was outstanding.”

Willie Collum

Docherty has spoken with referees chief Willie Collum about the decision.

He added: “We had a conversation but I’d rather keep that conversation to myself.

“Certainly nothing has changed, I’m of the opinion it was a wrong decision.

“I need to be clear as manager, I’ll deal with my team and the shortcomings we showed.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty was furious with referee Grant Irvine after Mo Sylla's red card. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty was furious with referee Grant Irvine after Mo Sylla’s red card. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

“There are reasons for that. Sometimes you do overload exercises in training, 10v11, but it’s only for 10 minutes – to do it for a whole half is tough on the players.

“Mentally there is a fatigue that sets in when you do that for so long and it contributed to the poor decision-making.

“But the reason we were in that position was really wrong and my team were very hard done by.”

Double injury worry

The Dark Blues now have an international break in which to lick their wounds and try to find a reaction.

They will, though, have five players away on international duty while there are a couple of players with injury worries.

And Docherty is hoping he has Jordan McGhee to call upon sooner rather than later.

“Ziyad Larkeche has a wee issue with his foot which we’ll rest a little bit. Billy Koumetio has an issue with his groin,” the Dens boss revealed.

“We are also hoping for some good news on Jordan McGhee, he’s making progress.

“I’ll wait until the physios tell me he’s available.

“I don’t want to put any pressure on him but, Jordan being Jordan, he is working so hard to be back into the fold.

“Jordan has great experience and mentality to thrive on which is so important.

“But when he’s out it’s up to others to step up.”

Dundee Reserves are in action today at home to Kilmarnock.

The free-entry Reserves League clash kicks off at Gayfield at 2pm.

Conversation