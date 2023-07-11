4 Alloa v Dunfermline talking points as Chris Hamilton is sent off in win for young side

A youthful Dunfermline team recorded a 1-0 victory in their final pre-season friendly of the summer, despite being reduced to 10 men.

Chris Hamilton, who had given the Pars the lead in the first half, was shown a straight red following a challenge early in the second half.

The away side held out from then on despite some Alloa pressure.

All eyes now turn to this weekend when the Viaplay Cup group stage kicks off with a trip to face Raith Rovers.

Young team

With the competitive action days away, James McPake opted to field a largely youthful side.

A handful of senior players started, with Hamilton – just 21 years old himself – captaining in the absence of Kyle Benedictus.

It meant Miller Fenton and Liam Hoggan playing as wingbacks in the usual 3-4-3 formation.

Sam Young started in a youthful back three and Paul McGowan – appearing again as a trialist – added experience in the centre of midfield.

Michael O’Halloran – now wearing No 23 – was given 60 minutes as he builds up match sharpness.

Controlled first half

Alloa threatened first in the match when former Arbroath loanee Miko Virtanen cracked the bar from the edge of the box.

It proved to be a rare first-half bit of pressure from Brian Rice’s League One side as the Pars controlled possession.

Dunfermline didn’t create a whole lot either but took the lead through Hamilton when he chested down a cross from McGowan, during the second phase of a corner, before slotting past PJ Morrison.

Early sub

Ewan Otoo was replaced around 10 minutes before the break after he received treatment after a tackle from Alloa trialist Robert Jones.

McPake took no chances and instantly replaced the defender with Taylor Sutherland.

The 17-year-old forward took up the left-wingback position – though finished the game at right-back – with Fenton moving to the left of the back three.

Just before the half-time whistle, Alloa threatened again when they went close through a low drive from Stefan Scougall.

Hamilton ordered off

Not long into the second half, Hamilton was sent off for a heavy challenge.

If deemed serious foul play by the referee, he will be suspended for the upcoming Viaplay Cup matches versus Raith Rovers and Annan Athletic.

That meant another reshuffle for the Pars and a switch to a back four before further substitutions were made.

Alloa enjoyed more of the ball after that but couldn’t convert any chances.

Max Little had little to do after Hamilton’s red, other than to save comfortably a Brad Rodden header.