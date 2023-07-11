4 Alloa v Dunfermline talking points as Chris Hamilton is sent off in win for young side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

4 Alloa v Dunfermline talking points as Chris Hamilton is sent off in win for young side

The Pars were reduced to 10 men as they recorded a 1-0 victory in their final warm-up fixture versus Alloa at the Indodrill.

By Craig Cairns
Chris Hamilton was ordered off in the second half. Image: Craig Brown.
Chris Hamilton was ordered off in the second half. Image: Craig Brown.

A youthful Dunfermline team recorded a 1-0 victory in their final pre-season friendly of the summer, despite being reduced to 10 men.

Chris Hamilton, who had given the Pars the lead in the first half, was shown a straight red following a challenge early in the second half.

The away side held out from then on despite some Alloa pressure.

A young Pars side took on Alloa in a pre-season friendly.

All eyes now turn to this weekend when the Viaplay Cup group stage kicks off with a trip to face Raith Rovers.

Young team

With the competitive action days away, James McPake opted to field a largely youthful side.

A handful of senior players started, with Hamilton – just 21 years old himself – captaining in the absence of Kyle Benedictus.

It meant Miller Fenton and Liam Hoggan playing as wingbacks in the usual 3-4-3 formation.

Sam Young started in a youthful back three and Paul McGowan – appearing again as a trialist – added experience in the centre of midfield.

Michael O’Halloran – now wearing No 23 – was given 60 minutes as he builds up match sharpness.

Controlled first half

Alloa threatened first in the match when former Arbroath loanee Miko Virtanen cracked the bar from the edge of the box.

It proved to be a rare first-half bit of pressure from Brian Rice’s League One side as the Pars controlled possession.

Dunfermline didn’t create a whole lot either but took the lead through Hamilton when he chested down a cross from McGowan, during the second phase of a corner, before slotting past PJ Morrison.

Early sub

Ewan Otoo was replaced around 10 minutes before the break after he received treatment after a tackle from Alloa trialist Robert Jones.

Ewan Otoo was replaced before half-time. Image: SNS.

McPake took no chances and instantly replaced the defender with Taylor Sutherland.

The 17-year-old forward took up the left-wingback position – though finished the game at right-back – with Fenton moving to the left of the back three.

Just before the half-time whistle, Alloa threatened again when they went close through a low drive from Stefan Scougall.

Hamilton ordered off

Not long into the second half, Hamilton was sent off for a heavy challenge.

If deemed serious foul play by the referee, he will be suspended for the upcoming Viaplay Cup matches versus Raith Rovers and Annan Athletic.

Chris Hamilton leaves the field after his red card.

That meant another reshuffle for the Pars and a switch to a back four before further substitutions were made.

Alloa enjoyed more of the ball after that but couldn’t convert any chances.

Max Little had little to do after Hamilton’s red, other than to save comfortably a Brad Rodden header.

More from Football

Barry Smith
Dundee legend Barry Smith leaves Canadian side York United
Jim Goodwin, Dundee United manager, pictured at Tannadice
Jim Goodwin on Dundee United striker search as Tannadice transfer push continues
Conor Wilkinson is pictured at Fir Park, Motherwell.
Dundee United lose out to Motherwell as new signings make Tannadice bow
Mark Stowe was given some key advice from Arbroath legend Bobby Linn. Image: SNS
Mark Stowe: Bobby Linn pep-talk has set me up for big break at Arbroath
Pierre Reedy made his debut for Dundee at Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Is he still a Dundee player? The peculiar case of Pierre Reedy
Craig Slater is delighted at the launch of Arbroath FC Women. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media
Craig Slater welcomes 'refreshing' launch of new Arbroath FC Women team as Lichties star…
Jack Walton celebrates while between the sticks for Barnsley
'World is his oyster': Meet Jack Walton — Dundee United's new No.1 who was…
4 Alloa v Dunfermline talking points as Chris Hamilton is sent off in win for young side
LEE WILKIE: This season could be REAL breakthrough for young Dundee United attackers
Dundee attacker Charlie Reilly. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Reilly on chasing his dream at Dundee, keeping the move everyone knew…
Ross Docherty during a press call at Dundee United's St Andrews training ground
Ross Docherty reveals cause of pre-season black eye as Dundee United enforcer welcomes title…