Dundee boss Tony Docherty confirms green light for Mexican pair Antonio Portales and Diego Pineda as he provides injury update

New signings Antonio Portales and Diego Pineda will arrive next week says Dundee boss Tony Docherty.

The Dark Blues have been waiting patiently for the Mexican pair to get international clearance for their moves from North America.

Central defender Portales’ wait has extended to almost a month after his signing was announced on June 16.

Striker Pineda, meanwhile, was signed last Friday night but progress on his application has been much speedier.

And Docherty hopes to see his two new signings in training ahead of the season opener at Bonnyrigg Rose next Tuesday night.

‘Frustrated’

“I’m glad to say they’ll have their visa by the end of the week and and I’ve been assured they will be in the building next week,” Docherty said.

“I’m delighted. It’s been a process that’s been out of our hands.

“But I’m glad to say that they will be in the building next week.

“It has been frustrating but we have been in regular contact with both of them — more so Antonio because he was first and he’s on a programme of ours. I’m constantly Zooming him back and forwards.

“You will see the type of personality he has when he gets here. He’s just desperate to get started.

“He’s frustrated because he’s seen us playing games and doing OK and that plays on his mind.

“He wants to be here giving a good account of himself. I’m glad to say we are over that and we will have him for next week.”

‘Excite and ignite’

Docherty insists the pair will enhance the Premiership this season after the Dark Blues put in “extensive research” before making their move.

Both Portales and Pineda plied their trade in the Mexican second tier last season, facing one another for Atlante and UAT respectively.

They were previously team-mates at Atletico San Luis for two seasons.

“Antonio was first and we did quite extensive research on him,” Docherty added.

“We’ve done a lot of work on him. He looks really passionate – he might need to curb that a bit because he wears his heart on his sleeve.

“He will really relate with the Dundee fans because I know what they are like up here.

“I know this city and the passion of the Dundee fans and this will excite and ignite them and so will big Diego with his style of play and every characteristic he brings as a striker.

“I also think it will enhance the league.”

Injuries

Meanwhile, Dundee continue their build up to the new season with a friendly at Arbroath on Wednesday night, kick off 7.15pm.

And Docherty says he’ll have almost a full squad to choose from after being short of bodies for Saturday’s clash with Fleetwood Town in Ireland.

Shaun Byrne, Max Anderson and Lyall Cameron all missed out alongside youngster Euan Mutale.

They have all trained this week, while the return to match action for long-term injured Jordan McGhee and Tyler French is getting closer by the day.

The Dundee boss said: “A lot was made of the injuries but you will always pick up niggles.

“We had Max Anderson, Lyall Cameron and Shaun Byrne unavailable for the game but it was nothing serious and they are back training.

“The only injuries we had are Tyler French and Jordan McGhee but having come away to Ireland with us they are a week ahead.

“We went to Ireland with Jordan and Tyler and I wanted to get them fit.

“Jordan trained on Monday and Tyler will be next week so they are imminent for coming back.”