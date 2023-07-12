Disabled OAP couple with cancer hit with £70 parking fine at Pitlochry Co-op

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Disabled OAP couple with cancer hit with £70 parking fine at Pitlochry Co-op

The blue badge holders - who were parked in a disabled space - were wrongly hit with a charge.

By Stephen Eighteen
Ronnie and Mary Robertson at the Loch Rannoch Hotel during their holiday in summer 2023.
Ronnie and Mary Robertson at the Loch Rannoch Hotel during their holiday. Image: Ronnie Robertson.

An elderly couple who both have cancer were wrongly hit with a £70 parking charge at Pitlochry’s Co-op store.

Ronnie Robertson, 77, and his wife Mary were penalised for parking 17 minutes longer than the maximum one hour allowed.

But the Co-op vowed to cancel the fine after we brought it to their attention – and admitted restrictions should not have been applied to blue badge holders.

The Glasgow couple stopped off to buy themselves a week’s worth of groceries en route to a holiday at Kinloch Rannoch.

Ronnie was recovering from surgery for prostate cancer while Mary has been undergoing breast cancer treatment, as well as also being physically impaired from childhood polio.

They were parked in a disabled space with their blue badge clearly visible.

“We both walk very slowly due to our limited mobility,” Ronnie said.

“After we paid at the cash desk we came directly out to our car, emptied our trolley and drove off.

“After our holiday we got home and received a parking notice.

“It`s ludicrous the Co-op was charging its elderly and disabled customers £70 for not shopping fast enough within their store.”

Parking company ‘given carte blanche’

The holidaymakers say they have stopped off at the Pitlochry Co-op in previous years without penalty.

But they reckon the rules may have tightened since a private company, Horizon Parking, began administering parking charges.

The Co-op in Pitlochry.
The Co-op in Pitlochry. Image: Google.

“I would have thought in the first place that anyone parking in a disabled bay would be allowed more than the statutory hour,” Ronnie said.

“It doesn’t reflect well on the Co-op that they have given carte blanche to a parking company.

“We can understand the argument that they don’t want people parking there all day.

“But they should take into account people using blue badge spaces.”

‘I am walking very very slowly’

Mary explained one of the reasons they went on holiday was for Ronnie to recuperate after his surgery.

Mary and Ronnie Robertson.
Mary and Ronnie Robertson are both undergoing treatment for cancer. Image: Ronnie Robertson.

She added: “I have been having treatment for breast cancer, which is debilitating by itself.

“I also had polio when I was younger and have limited ability to walk. I go very slowly.

“As much as it might not seem a large store to the average person, I am not whizzing round.

“I am walking very very slowly, holding on to a trolley

“It is also, of course, a strange store so you don’t know where everything is so shopping takes a lot longer. We didn’t think we were on a clock.

“To be charged £70 is altogether ludicrous. If they’d have looked at CCTV cameras in the store they could have seen us shopping.

“You go up to holiday in Perthshire and this is what you get. You go into the friendly Co-op local store, pick up groceries and get hit with a £70 fine.

“That’s a huge amount for an elderly person of our age. I am disgusted.”

Fine rescinded

The couple had begun the process of appealing the fine when they got in touch with The Courier.

We contacted Co-op, who pledged to rescind the penalty notice.

A spokesperson said: “We are very sorry for any concern and confusion caused.

“We have contacted our car park operator and the parking notice has now been cancelled. As a blue badge holder, restrictions do not apply.

“While it is sometimes necessary for us to manage car parks to ensure space remains available for our customers, Co-op works to do this fairly and, wherever possible, for the benefit of the wider community too.”

Liven up your inbox with our new Perth and Kinross newsletter. Sign up now to get all the most important stories delivered to you each week.

More from Perth & Kinross

Courier News - Perth - Hannah Ballantyne story - CR0032858 - Photos of the Alyth hotel, and owner, they have had to shut everything due to Covid. Picture Shows; Stewart McTaggart, owner, Alyth Hotel, Commercial Street, Alyth, 21st December 2021, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Perthshire hotel boss cleared of domestic abuse charges
Heat wave at T in the Park in 2003.
Were you there when the temperature soared at T in the Park in 2003?
Atholl Road in Pitlochry
Airbnb in Pitlochry refused as council cites new short-term lets policy
Ken and Marion Barnett when they celebrated 30 years service at Errol Post Office.
Errol Post Office closure date announced as owners of 37 years set to retire
The A93 near Guildtown north of Perth has been closed following a two-vehicle crash. Image: Google Street View.
Road reopens after two-vehicle crash on A93 north of Perth
A field near Crieff where the new houses would be built.
Hundreds of new houses planned for Perthshire town
Two images of flooded public path in Perth.
Anger as raw sewage floods public path in Perth
The Welcome Inn is one of the places where kids eat free in Perth.
Where kids can eat for free or £1 over the summer holidays in Perthshire
Disgraced ex-Dundee surgeon Professor Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
Ex-NHS Tayside cancer specialist went to London to avoid surgery with disgraced surgeon Eljamel
Chloe Grant was pulled from the wreckage of her car after Saturday's terrifying crash. Image: Gregory Heirman
Perth racing prodigy Chloe Grant escapes unhurt after horror F1 Academy crash