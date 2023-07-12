Errol Post Office closure date announced as owners of 37 years set to retire

The closure date of Errol Post Office has been announced as its owners prepare to retire.

Ken and Marion Barnett, who have run the Errol High Street business for 37 years, initially put the shop and six-bedroom house on the market.

The three-floor building was available last summer for £250,000.

But now the couple have decided to retire and stay put in the accommodation.

The Post Office will close permanently on August 24.

Other options in the village

Marion Barnett was 28 when she took over the Post Office.

“We have been here 37 years so felt the time was right to retire,” she said.

“But we’re not selling, we’re staying in it.

“If somebody else wants to have a post office in their premises they would be more than welcome.

“In Errol we have a Spar, VG Stores, a chemist – if any of them wants it they may be able to have it.

“Or someone might want to run it in the village hall, or maybe the post office van will serve the area.”

Drop and collect replacement

The Post Office is considering a new-style, lighter format, drop and collect Post Office for the area.

This “would not provide the same range of Post Office services as currently,” a spokesperson said.

“But it would be easier for an existing retailer to add to their premises.

“This opportunity will be advertised soon.

“Alternative Post Office branches in the area include Inchture and Longforgan, and the mobile Post Office visits some communities in the area.”

Home renovation works

The Courier reported last August that Christie and Co was advertising the building as a live-in employment opportunity.

The advert said the home was being renovated, with some rooms complete and others yet to be finished.

The three-storey property featured a dining room and kitchen on the ground floor. The first floor had a sitting room, office and two bedrooms.

On the second floor were two en suite bathrooms, while the third floor had a further two bedrooms and bathroom.

