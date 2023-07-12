Errol Post Office closure date announced as owners of 37 years set to retire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Errol Post Office closure date announced as owners of 37 years set to retire

Kenneth and Marion Barnett have decided to retire and close the facility.

By Stephen Eighteen
Ken and Marion Barnett when they celebrated 30 years service at Errol Post Office.
Ken and Marion Barnett when they celebrated 30 years service at Errol Post Office.

The closure date of Errol Post Office has been announced as its owners prepare to retire.

Ken and Marion Barnett, who have run the Errol High Street business for 37 years, initially put the shop and six-bedroom house on the market.

The three-floor building was available last summer for £250,000.

But now the couple have decided to retire and stay put in the accommodation.

The Post Office will close permanently on August 24.

Other options in the village

Marion Barnett was 28 when she took over the Post Office.

Errol Post Office.
Villagers in Errol are set to lose their post office. Image: Christie and Co.

“We have been here 37 years so felt the time was right to retire,” she said.

“But we’re not selling, we’re staying in it.

“If somebody else wants to have a post office in their premises they would be more than welcome.

“In Errol we have a Spar, VG Stores, a chemist – if any of them wants it they may be able to have it.

“Or someone might want to run it in the village hall, or maybe the post office van will serve the area.”

Drop and collect replacement

The Post Office is considering a new-style, lighter format, drop and collect Post Office for the area.

Inside Errol Post Office. Image: Christie and Co.

This “would not provide the same range of Post Office services as currently,” a spokesperson said.

“But it would be easier for an existing retailer to add to their premises.

“This opportunity will be advertised soon.

“Alternative Post Office branches in the area include Inchture and Longforgan, and the mobile Post Office visits some communities in the area.”

Home renovation works

The Courier reported last August that Christie and Co was advertising the building as a live-in employment opportunity.

The advert said the home was being renovated, with some rooms complete and others yet to be finished.

The attached house was originally for sale. Image: Christie and Co.

The three-storey property featured a dining room and kitchen on the ground floor. The first floor had a sitting room, office and two bedrooms.

On the second floor were two en suite bathrooms, while the third floor had a further two bedrooms and bathroom.

