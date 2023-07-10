Michael O’Halloran reveals ‘big part’ played by ex-St Johnstone team-mate Dave Mackay in Dunfermline move

Michael O’Halloran said fellow St Johnstone legend Dave Mackay was a factor in ensuring he made Dunfermline his next move.

The pair started the 2014 Scottish Cup final together and ended it on the podium as the now-Pars assistant boss hoisted the trophy aloft.

Now, after signing a two-year deal at the Pars, O’Halloran is hoping to impart his experience to the “young group” at KDM Group East End Park.

The competitive action gets under way this weekend in the Viaplay Cup – a competition O’Halloran has also won.

‘Great times’

The 32-year-old was involved in the group stage of the 2021/22 League Cup but was an unused substitute in the final versus Livingston.

That season he also picked up a Scottish Cup winners medal, coming on as a late substitute as Saints recorded a historic double.

“I know Dave well. I played with him and had great times at St Johnstone – when we won the cup he was the captain.

“That was a big part, he text me and asked what did I feel about coming in. Then I spoke to the manager as well and he was great.

Potential

“The two of them have been brilliant and they played a big part in my decision to come and sign.

“As soon as I came in, looking around at the facilities and the infrastructure, it has all the potential – it’s a Premiership club when you look at it.

“Having been in training with the boys, they have made me feel really wanted and I think that is important.

“When you feel good in an environment and come in to work every day that helps.”

Building up minutes

O’Halloran made his first start for the Pars at the weekend, pulling on the jersey to face Hearts hours after signing a two-year deal.

He showed a few flashes of what he can do before he was replaced at half-time.

The forward is now looking to Tuesday night’s final pre-season friendly to build up more match sharpness ahead of this Saturday’s televised Fife derby at Stark’s Park.

“It is a young group and I think the club is in a really good place, when you have been promoted that bit of momentum they had last season you hope to continue it,” he added.

“I’m not going to [predict anything], there’s a long season ahead. But they are young, keen and eager to go and do well.

“Hopefully that serves us well and we can push up as high as we can and be there or thereabouts. That has got to be the aim – without saying too much.”