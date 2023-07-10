Michael O’Halloran reveals ‘big part’ played by ex-St Johnstone team-mate Dave Mackay in Dunfermline move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael O’Halloran reveals ‘big part’ played by ex-St Johnstone team-mate Dave Mackay in Dunfermline move

The 32-year-old is looking forward to the season after signing a two-year deal with the Pars.

By Craig Cairns
The Dunfermline management team got to see Michael O'Halloran up close before he signed a contract. Images: SNS and Craig Brown.
The Dunfermline management team got to see Michael O'Halloran up close before he signed a contract. Images: SNS and Craig Brown.

Michael O’Halloran said fellow St Johnstone legend Dave Mackay was a factor in ensuring he made Dunfermline his next move.

The pair started the 2014 Scottish Cup final together and ended it on the podium as the now-Pars assistant boss hoisted the trophy aloft.

Now, after signing a two-year deal at the Pars, O’Halloran is hoping to impart his experience to the “young group” at KDM Group East End Park.

Michael O’Halloran has signed a two-year deal. Image: Craig Brown.

The competitive action gets under way this weekend in the Viaplay Cup – a competition O’Halloran has also won.

‘Great times’

The 32-year-old was involved in the group stage of the 2021/22 League Cup but was an unused substitute in the final versus Livingston.

That season he also picked up a Scottish Cup winners medal, coming on as a late substitute as Saints recorded a historic double.

“I know Dave well. I played with him and had great times at St Johnstone – when we won the cup he was the captain.

“That was a big part, he text me and asked what did I feel about coming in. Then I spoke to the manager as well and he was great.

Potential

“The two of them have been brilliant and they played a big part in my decision to come and sign.

“As soon as I came in, looking around at the facilities and the infrastructure, it has all the potential – it’s a Premiership club when you look at it.

“Having been in training with the boys, they have made me feel really wanted and I think that is important.

“When you feel good in an environment and come in to work every day that helps.”

Building up minutes

O’Halloran made his first start for the Pars at the weekend, pulling on the jersey to face Hearts hours after signing a two-year deal.

He showed a few flashes of what he can do before he was replaced at half-time.

The forward is now looking to Tuesday night’s final pre-season friendly to build up more match sharpness ahead of this Saturday’s televised Fife derby at Stark’s Park.

“It is a young group and I think the club is in a really good place, when you have been promoted that bit of momentum they had last season you hope to continue it,” he added.

Craig Wighton trains with new team-mate Michael O'Halloran.
Craig Wighton trains with new team-mate Michael O’Halloran. Image: SNS.

“I’m not going to [predict anything], there’s a long season ahead. But they are young, keen and eager to go and do well.

“Hopefully that serves us well and we can push up as high as we can and be there or thereabouts. That has got to be the aim – without saying too much.”

