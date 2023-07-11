£13m Arbroath active travel flythrough nets just 200 YouTube views in 18 months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

£13m Arbroath active travel flythrough nets just 200 YouTube views in 18 months

Angus Council hope to showcase final designs for the Sustrans Place for Everyone project after the summer break.

By Graham Brown
How a redesigned Guthrie Port roundabout might look in A Place for Everyone.
How a redesigned Guthrie Port roundabout might look in A Place for Everyone. Image: Arcadis

A bird’s eye look at Arbroath’s £13 million pound active travel scheme has been viewed just a couple of hundred times in nearly 18 months.

The Place for Everyone project to encourage more cycling and walking is approaching a key stage.

Final costs and designs are due for release within weeks.

Angus Council plan to bring elected members bang up to date with progress after the summer break.

It’s also likely to see the public given their first look at finalised plans for changes to the A92 dual carriageway running through the heart of the town.

Dedicated cycle lanes, public seating and wildflower planting feature in the ambitious project.

How the Place for Everyone active travel scheme might look at Brothock Bridge.
How the scheme might look at Brothock Bridge. Image: Arcadis

Active travel supporters say it will be transformational and bridge the Burnside Drive divide between the town centre and West Port.

But critics claim it could lead to traffic chaos on the busy A92.

There was also criticism over the public consultation on the plan.

Video overview

It’s now emerged a flythrough showing how the changes might look has had only a couple of hundred views since being put on YouTube last year.

Design consultants Arcadis produced it as part of a report to Angus Council in February 2022.

The six-and-a-half minute video focuses on plans for key locations including Ladyloan, Brothock Bridge and Guthrie Port.

A council spokesperson said: “The flythrough video was prepared earlier in the project to assist with the consultation process and understanding of the project’s proposals.

“While the principles remain the same in terms of the change to the road layout and the social, economic and environmental objectives, there have been some design changes at key locations.

Arbroath active travel scheme designs show a new look for Guthrie Port roundabout.
Changes will be made at Guthrie Port roundabout. Image: Arcadis

“We plan to share the updated designs and further information on the project next month ahead of a report to committee.

“We are continuing to progress the project and expect to be in a position to report on the final designs and estimated costs of the project next month.”

In April, The Courier revealed leaked designs for Brothock Bridge and Guthrie Port.
They show how seating, cycleways and traffic changes could look in the new layout.

Pioneering project

In 2019, the town landed £9m of Sustrans cash for the scheme – the first of its kind in Scotland.

However, the council must finance the remainder and is battling a £60m budget shortfall over the next three years.

A month-long trial took place in 2021.

A temporary cycle lane was put in place during a trial in 2021.
A town trial took place in 2021. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Part of the A92 was coned off for cyclists to show how the scheme might operate.

Construction work was due to take place in 2023/24.

But the council re-profiled the project in the face of delays to the scheme and budgetary pressures.

