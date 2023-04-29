EXCLUSIVE: Leaked designs show the shape of things to come in Arbroath’s new £13m active travel scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

EXCLUSIVE: Leaked designs show the shape of things to come in Arbroath’s new £13m active travel scheme

A Place for Everyone has divided local opinion since the plan to transform the A92 through the centre of Arbroath for pedestrians and cyclists was announced in 2019.

By Graham Brown
How a redesigned Guthrie Port roundabout might look in A Place for Everyone. Image: Supplied
How a redesigned Guthrie Port roundabout might look in A Place for Everyone. Image: Supplied

These designs show how Arbroath’s £13m A Place for Everyone project could change the face of the town centre.

The new images have been produced by consultants driving forward the multi-million vision – the first of its kind in Scotland.

It’s an initiative designed to bring Arbroath together in an active travel corridor along the A92 which splits the town centre.

But it’s a controversial project which has already divided local opinion.

The transformation will focus on the stretch of dual carriageway from Arbroath FC’s Gayfield Park to Guthrie Port, near the town’s ancient abbey.

Angus Council is due to deliver an update on A Place for Everyone soon.

But these leaked images show how design and consultancy outfit Arcadis hope the scheme might look at two key locations.

Design team’s vision

Brothock Bridge: A cycle corridor runs on the east side, with a link into Brothock Bridge. Seating and planting in the area near the CAFE Project building leading to Marketgate.

Arbroath A Place for Everyone designs
Brothock Bridge looking east with a dedicated cycle lane on the A92. Image: Supplied
Brothock Bridge Arbroath
The planned treatment for the junction at Brothock Bridge. Image: Supplied

Guthrie Port: A92 reduced to single lane carriageway onto Burnside Drive, with dedicated cycle lane on the east side of the road.

The Arcadis vision for the A92 roundabout at Burnside Drive/ Guthrie Port/Montrose Road. Image: Supplied

Extensive tree and wildflower planting and a feature paved/seating area on the corner of Guthrie Port/Burnside Drive.

Cycleway crosses the A92 and continues to Wardmill Road area in front of the former Town Mission.

The Guthrie Port roundabout proposal. Image: Supplied

Scottish first

Active travel charity Sustrans announced £9m of funding for the pioneering project in 2019.

The authority has committed to providing the remainder of the cash.

But the council is facing a £60m budget black hole over the next three years.

SNP councillors tried to have the project dropped when they were in opposition on the council.

They described A Place for Everyone as a “want not a need” for an organisation under such severe financial pressure.

But they made a U-turn and say they are now fully committed to a scheme they believe will deliver much more for Arbroath than just changes to the road infrastructure.

And a leading Independent previously labelled it a “vanity project”.

Coalition councillors who were in charge of Angus when the scheme was approved say it is crucial it goes ahead.

Project start in 2023/24

Last December, finance chief Ian Lorimer said the project had been “re-profiled” in the council’s capital plan.

He forecast the main works would begin in 2023/24.

A trial run of how A Place for Everyone might operate was set up in 2021.

Traffic lanes were coned off for cycling use in the month-long trial.

Arbroath active travel scheme
A trial run was staged in 2021. Image: Paul Reid

An online portal was set up for people to register comments on the scheme.

But there has been widespread criticism over a claimed lack of public consultation.

And critics say it will put further pressure on roads which cannot cope well with current traffic levels, particularly HGVs on the A92.

Concerns have also been raised about possible impacts on emergency vehicles such as police, ambulance and RNLI crews rushing to the town lifeboat station.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

How a redesigned Guthrie Port roundabout might look in A Place for Everyone. Image: Supplied
RNLI: Broughty Ferry lands state-of-the-art craft in lifesaving review which has plunged Arbroath station…
How a redesigned Guthrie Port roundabout might look in A Place for Everyone. Image: Supplied
Review: Seafood Bothy in Stonehaven is worth getting drookit for
How a redesigned Guthrie Port roundabout might look in A Place for Everyone. Image: Supplied
Angus pupils lead county's first commemoration of International Workers' Memorial Day
How a redesigned Guthrie Port roundabout might look in A Place for Everyone. Image: Supplied
Tayside and Fife May bank holiday advice as NHS expects huge rise in demand
How a redesigned Guthrie Port roundabout might look in A Place for Everyone. Image: Supplied
Monifieth High: Could new school be canned after cost rockets to £66.5 million?
3
Shaun Mcintyre's car was stolen rom outside his Monikie home.
Thieves may have used specialist equipment to steal car from Angus driveway
How a redesigned Guthrie Port roundabout might look in A Place for Everyone. Image: Supplied
Inspectors find high number of unwitnessed falls at 'understaffed' Forfar care home
How a redesigned Guthrie Port roundabout might look in A Place for Everyone. Image: Supplied
D-day looms for Arbroath and Broughty Ferry stations in RNLI life-saving review
Carol Smillie presents Margaret Thomson with her award
Tealing 'dog whisperer' Margaret Thomson has won a prestigious industry award
How a redesigned Guthrie Port roundabout might look in A Place for Everyone. Image: Supplied
Angus teenager learning to run again three years after horror accident

Most Read

1
How a redesigned Guthrie Port roundabout might look in A Place for Everyone. Image: Supplied
Shadow boxing killers stabbed Dundee dad before confessing to their grans
2
How a redesigned Guthrie Port roundabout might look in A Place for Everyone. Image: Supplied
Man, 35, dies after crash involving bus and car in Dundee
3
How a redesigned Guthrie Port roundabout might look in A Place for Everyone. Image: Supplied
Fife man ‘could lose up to £90k’ in RBS pensions ‘error’
4
Zak Rudden and Theo Bair both scored in a closed-doors game against Hearts.
Fringe strike duo on target as St Johnstone beat Hearts in closed-doors clash
5
How a redesigned Guthrie Port roundabout might look in A Place for Everyone. Image: Supplied
Perthshire puppy farm boss admits animal neglect
6
How a redesigned Guthrie Port roundabout might look in A Place for Everyone. Image: Supplied
Dundee City Council chief asked why public not consulted after decision against pool for…
7
How a redesigned Guthrie Port roundabout might look in A Place for Everyone. Image: Supplied
Large police presence on Glenrothes street after town centre medical incident
8
How a redesigned Guthrie Port roundabout might look in A Place for Everyone. Image: Supplied
Perthshire drink-driver started singing and dancing in middle of the A90
9
How a redesigned Guthrie Port roundabout might look in A Place for Everyone. Image: Supplied
Fife carer shouted at colleague who ‘ruined Christmas’ with frozen profiteroles
10
How a redesigned Guthrie Port roundabout might look in A Place for Everyone. Image: Supplied
‘Farce’ as app required to park at Pitlochry’s Faskally Woods despite lack of phone…
3

More from The Courier

The Panzanella starter at The Bridge at Rusacks St Andrews.
Restaurant review: Cross The Bridge for a luxurious Mediterranean dining experience in St Andrews
How a redesigned Guthrie Port roundabout might look in A Place for Everyone. Image: Supplied
Why did Dundee councillor spy for Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin?
How a redesigned Guthrie Port roundabout might look in A Place for Everyone. Image: Supplied
Q&A: Getting to know Dundead festival film director Dalila Droege
The Swilcan Bridge in St Andrews
St Andrews Camelot of Golf: New book explores distinctive 'spirit' of the town
Cupar cyclist John McNally at home in Fife.
How 86-year-old Cupar cyclist John overcame horror crash to become oldest rider at the…
How a redesigned Guthrie Port roundabout might look in A Place for Everyone. Image: Supplied
Stunning arts and crafts house off Dundee's Perth Road has been beautifully renovated
Nature Watch: Glen Dye trek reveals wonderful diversity of nature
How a redesigned Guthrie Port roundabout might look in A Place for Everyone. Image: Supplied
Tayside Aviation: Administrators say no cut price deals as significant number of buyers come…
Auctioneer Nick Burns with the 16th-century stumpwork and lacquer mirror dated 1652 featuring Charles II.
Coronation fever in Perth as 17th-century King Charles II mirror sells for record £65k
How a redesigned Guthrie Port roundabout might look in A Place for Everyone. Image: Supplied
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer remains upbeat despite Cove Rangers frustration as draw opens door…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]