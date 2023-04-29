EXCLUSIVE: Leaked designs show the shape of things to come in Arbroath’s new £13m active travel scheme

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

These designs show how Arbroath’s £13m A Place for Everyone project could change the face of the town centre.

The new images have been produced by consultants driving forward the multi-million vision – the first of its kind in Scotland.

It’s an initiative designed to bring Arbroath together in an active travel corridor along the A92 which splits the town centre.

But it’s a controversial project which has already divided local opinion.

The transformation will focus on the stretch of dual carriageway from Arbroath FC’s Gayfield Park to Guthrie Port, near the town’s ancient abbey.

Angus Council is due to deliver an update on A Place for Everyone soon.

But these leaked images show how design and consultancy outfit Arcadis hope the scheme might look at two key locations.

Design team’s vision

Brothock Bridge: A cycle corridor runs on the east side, with a link into Brothock Bridge. Seating and planting in the area near the CAFE Project building leading to Marketgate.

Guthrie Port: A92 reduced to single lane carriageway onto Burnside Drive, with dedicated cycle lane on the east side of the road.

Extensive tree and wildflower planting and a feature paved/seating area on the corner of Guthrie Port/Burnside Drive.

Cycleway crosses the A92 and continues to Wardmill Road area in front of the former Town Mission.

Scottish first

Active travel charity Sustrans announced £9m of funding for the pioneering project in 2019.

The authority has committed to providing the remainder of the cash.

But the council is facing a £60m budget black hole over the next three years.

SNP councillors tried to have the project dropped when they were in opposition on the council.

They described A Place for Everyone as a “want not a need” for an organisation under such severe financial pressure.

But they made a U-turn and say they are now fully committed to a scheme they believe will deliver much more for Arbroath than just changes to the road infrastructure.

And a leading Independent previously labelled it a “vanity project”.

Coalition councillors who were in charge of Angus when the scheme was approved say it is crucial it goes ahead.

Project start in 2023/24

Last December, finance chief Ian Lorimer said the project had been “re-profiled” in the council’s capital plan.

He forecast the main works would begin in 2023/24.

A trial run of how A Place for Everyone might operate was set up in 2021.

Traffic lanes were coned off for cycling use in the month-long trial.

An online portal was set up for people to register comments on the scheme.

But there has been widespread criticism over a claimed lack of public consultation.

And critics say it will put further pressure on roads which cannot cope well with current traffic levels, particularly HGVs on the A92.

Concerns have also been raised about possible impacts on emergency vehicles such as police, ambulance and RNLI crews rushing to the town lifeboat station.