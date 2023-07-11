New mental health clinic opens in Angus after being inundated with referrals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

New mental health clinic opens in Angus after being inundated with referrals

An adult autism or ADHD assessment will set you back £1,700 while to see a clinical psychologist or a speech and language therapist is £120 for an hour.

By Gavin Harper
Lisa Paxman, specialist occupational therapist inside the practice. Image: The Invertay Practice.
Lisa Paxman, specialist occupational therapist inside the practice. Image: The Invertay Practice.

A mental health clinic that first opened in St Andrews and has since been inundated with referrals is expanding into Angus.

The St Andrews Practice was founded by clinical psychologists Helen Galloway and Shelagh Morrison and opened in the Fife town in 2020.

Just weeks later, the business – which offers a wide range of mental health services, from ADHD assessments to psychiatric consultations – was forced to close due to the pandemic.

Helen, who has more than a decade’s experience within the NHS, said those early days were difficult.

She said: “We were only open for two weeks before we had to close and move online.

“It was difficult because people couldn’t come into the clinic but we were able to do things online.

“It was certainly a challenge for a new business.”

Outside the new Monifieth mental health practice. Image: The Invertay Practice.

She said once the business was able to reopen, it has “exploded” and now has a team of 25 clinicians.

Helen said: “We’ve grown really quickly and we’ve run out of space in St Andrews.”

New Angus mental health practice

Now the practice is branching out into Angus.

Its new service will be known as The Invertay Practice and is based in part of Monifieth Medical Centre.

Helen said: “There’s a real lack of mental health services in Angus. On the NHS you could be waiting a long time for these treatments.

“We decided on Monifieth, rather than Dundee, so there’s something dedicated for the people of Angus.”

Dr Shelagh Morrison, clinical psychologist and co-founder of the business. Image: The Invertay Practice.

Helen also hopes the practice can build on its work with local student population.

She said: “We’ll also be focusing on the university population in Dundee.

“We’ve got a lot of experience working with students in St Andrews and that is the time when people start to notice they’re not coping so well.

“They don’t have the structure of the family home and they maybe start to see they’re not able to look after themselves as well as their friends.”

Invertay Practice treatments are costly

However, the treatments come at a significant cost.

An adult autism or ADHD assessment will set you back £1,700 while to see a clinical psychologist or a speech and language therapist is £120 for an hour.

Helen added: “It’s not accessible to everyone but it’s accessible to a lot of folk. particularly for one-off assessments.

“A lot of people now will prioritise their mental health. We do get a lot of referrals – we’ve done about 145 neurodiversity assessments in the last year.”

The Invertay Practice has opened in Monifieth. Image: The Invertay Practice.

Helen also said there is no plan to take the concept across Scotland.

“We’re not going to be a big brand,” she said.

“It’s about setting up practices for local communities. I was really keen to make sure it didn’t become a national thing where you have franchises or anything.

“I just want to be local specialist mental health clinics.”

More from Business

The effect of Labour’s plan to add VAT to private school fees is being debated (David Jones/PA)
Axing tax breaks would have small effect on private school pupil numbers – IFS
The poll found that 29% of consumers were buying their favourite product less often (Julien Behal/PA)
More than 80% of shoppers concerned about supermarket ‘shrinkflation’ – survey
The number of people off work due to long-term illness remains around record high levels (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Sick pay reforms could boost UK economy by £4.1bn – research
UberEats already delivers for a number of supermarkets (Waitrose/PA)
Waitrose partners with Uber Eats to achieve as little as 20-minute delivery
The hot weather prompted purchases of items including swimwear and beach towels, according to the BRC-KPMG Retail Sales Monitor (PA)
Retail sales boosted by warm June weather
Crypto ATMs are physical machines that allow people to buy and sell different cryptoassets with cards or cash (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
People using unregistered crypto ATMs risk losing their money, FCA warns
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is prioritising bringing down inflation over tax cuts (Lucy North/PA)
Hunt prioritises tackling inflation over tax cuts amid pressure from Tory MPs
Affected products can be identified by the batch code W110429 (Matthew Cooper/PA)
Protein powder containing ‘potentially lethal’ amounts of caffeine recalled
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt plans to boost pensions with City reforms (James Manning/PA)
Chancellor to promise £1,000-a-year boost to pensions with City reforms
Share prices in the City of London have not been as hot as the weather (Lucy North/PA)
London markets rebound as utilities firms make gains