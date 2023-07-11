Glen Doll car park plan approved to ease pressure on Angus beauty spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glen Doll car park plan approved to ease pressure on Angus beauty spot

Up to 60 more spaces will be available in an extended car park beside the current ranger centre in Glen Doll.

By Graham Brown
The new car park will be in a field beside the Glen Doll ranger base. Image: Bell Ingram Design
The new car park will be in a field beside the Glen Doll ranger base. Image: Bell Ingram Design

Extra parking is being put in place for visitors to one of Angus’ most popular glens.

The former campsite at Glen Doll is to be turned into an overspill car park for walkers visiting the nature reserve north of Kirriemuir.

Scottish Government agency Forestry and Land Scotland made the planning bid to ease pressure on the existing car park beside the ranger centre there.

Glen Doll car park
The current car park at Glen Doll. Image: Bell Ingram Design

There is capacity for 45 cars but it often becomes packed at the height of summer.

It’s led to folk abandoning their vehicles on the narrow glen road.

That in turn has prompted fears over emergency access if there was an incident such as a walker getting into trouble in Glen Doll.

Plans passed

FLS also own the former campsite to the south east of the existing car park.

It said it was the most appropriate site due to other considerations including a nearby burn and privately-owned land.

Areas to the north and west would have required tree-felling and engineering works to create a flat area for parking.

The new car park will use an existing gate.

It will provide almost 20 extra spaces and have room for up to 40 more vehicles in the southern end of the field.

Glen Doll ranger centre.
Glen Doll ranger centre. Image: Bell Ingram Design

NatureScot highlighted the site’s Special Area of Conservation (SAC) status.

The area around the River South Esk is protected because of its freshwater pearl mussel and Atlantic salmon populations.

But NatureScot said it was happy to leave it to Angus Council to ensure strict controls were in place to minimise any pollution risk during construction.

It did not believe the car park plan would not adversely impact the site.

And Cairngorms National Park Authority said it would not be calling in the application.

It did not consider the proposal to raise any significant planning issues.

The FLS application was approved by Angus planning officers under delegated powers.

Last year the land agency paid £17.5 million for neighbouring Glenprosen Estate.

