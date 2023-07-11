Glen Doll car park plan approved to ease pressure on Angus beauty spot

Extra parking is being put in place for visitors to one of Angus’ most popular glens.

The former campsite at Glen Doll is to be turned into an overspill car park for walkers visiting the nature reserve north of Kirriemuir.

Scottish Government agency Forestry and Land Scotland made the planning bid to ease pressure on the existing car park beside the ranger centre there.

There is capacity for 45 cars but it often becomes packed at the height of summer.

It’s led to folk abandoning their vehicles on the narrow glen road.

That in turn has prompted fears over emergency access if there was an incident such as a walker getting into trouble in Glen Doll.

Plans passed

FLS also own the former campsite to the south east of the existing car park.

It said it was the most appropriate site due to other considerations including a nearby burn and privately-owned land.

Areas to the north and west would have required tree-felling and engineering works to create a flat area for parking.

The new car park will use an existing gate.

It will provide almost 20 extra spaces and have room for up to 40 more vehicles in the southern end of the field.

NatureScot highlighted the site’s Special Area of Conservation (SAC) status.

The area around the River South Esk is protected because of its freshwater pearl mussel and Atlantic salmon populations.

But NatureScot said it was happy to leave it to Angus Council to ensure strict controls were in place to minimise any pollution risk during construction.

It did not believe the car park plan would not adversely impact the site.

And Cairngorms National Park Authority said it would not be calling in the application.

It did not consider the proposal to raise any significant planning issues.

The FLS application was approved by Angus planning officers under delegated powers.

Last year the land agency paid £17.5 million for neighbouring Glenprosen Estate.