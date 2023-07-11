The rise, fall and rebuild of Dundee’s Finlathen bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

The rise, fall and rebuild of Dundee’s Finlathen bridge

In the middle of the 20th century it was converted into a footpath with tarmac following the construction of the Fintry estate on farmland between 1949 and 1960. Graeme Strachan reports.

Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Finlathen bridge
The bridge between Fintry and Linlathen has been used by locals for generations. Image: DC Thomson.

History came tumbling down and a link to the past was broken when Finlathen Bridge partially collapsed in July 2019.

The 500ft long structure with 13 arches was originally built in 1846 to carry the first water pipeline from Monikie over the Dighty burn to Stobsmuir water works.

This was probably the largest stone aqueduct for public water supply in Scotland.

Engineered by James Leslie for the Dundee Water Company, it was originally covered with turf to keep the pipes cool in the summer and above freezing in the winter.

It rapidly proved inadequate, despite the laying of a second 15-inch diameter main in 1862, and had to be supplemented in the 1870s by the loch of Lintrathen.

The aqueduct stood firm during the industrial changes in the landscape at Finlathen Park from mills, ponds, drying greens and bleachfields to wasteland and parkland.

The 500ft structure which went from Fintry to Linlathen.
The 500ft long bridge from Fintry to Linlathen pictured in October 1956. Image: DC Thomson.

In the middle of the 20th century it was converted into a footpath with tarmac following the construction of the Fintry estate on farmland between 1949 and 1960.

The bridge was a thoroughfare between Fintry and Linlathen.

It was a crossing point for pupils getting to Linlathen High School and was surrounded by a BMX track, pitch and putt course and adventure playground during the 1980s.

Finlathen Bridge can be seen from Fintry play park in 1980
The Finlathen bridge is seen from Fintry play park in 1980. Image: DC Thomson.

That’s not to say it was all positive, though.

There were problems at the bridge in the 1960s, ’70s, ’80s and 90s when mob rule took hold and the Fintry Shams did battle against the Linlathen Hula and The Mid.

Things came to a head in 1998 when 15-year-old John Kidd collapsed and died after being struck with a rock during a confrontation between teenage gangs in 1998.

Finlathen bridge became a shrine following the 1998 tragedy.
The B-listed structure became a shrine following the 1998 tragedy at the bridge. Image: DC Thomson.

Things settled down for a time.

Then the bridge was closed in 2007 for expensive repairs on safety grounds when huge chunks of brickwork were knocked out by vandals which left gaping holes.

Things got worse the following decade when Old Father Time started calling the shots and the Finlathen bridge was now starting to show its age.

One wall on the B-listed bridge was no longer straight and began visibly bulging away from the rest of the structure in July 2019.

The bulging.
The bridge started to bulge and was closed for repairs in July 2019. Image: DC Thomson.

A council spokesman said: “The pedestrian bridge in Finlathen Park has been closed as a precautionary measure to allow officers to assess the integrity of the structure in isolated areas.

“It will be cordoned off over the next few days and diversions put in place for members of the public.”

A bridge too far?

It was closed and cordoned off amid concerns over safety when a night of heavy rain exacerbated the growing bulge and the middle section of the wall crumbled.

This looked like the end for the bridge.

Residents of both communities rallied to the cause and called for the aqueduct to be saved and described the path as a “landmark” and said it was “vital” to the two areas.

The bridge crumbled following a night of heavy rain in July 2019. Image: DC Thomson.

Fintry Community Council chairman Ronald Neave said: “I think people are keen to see it open again.

“It has been a well-used bridge.

“I don’t know how they could repair it as you would be mixing old with new, but we do want to know what is going to happen.

“The councillors have mostly been away for the summer, but that’s them all coming back now so we’re hoping to get an answer soon.

“We’ll certainly be pushing them for one.

“We are where we are, but the council really should have been maintaining it a bit more.

“Maybe once or twice more a year might have saved it.”

Barriers were put in place to block the bridge from being used.
The bridge was closed for two years while work got under way to repair the structure. Image: DC Thomson.

Mr Neave warned that some young people were still risking life and limb by breaking through safety barriers to cross the bridge even after its collapse.

He said: “If someone fell from there and some more of the bridge comes away with them, they would not stand much of a chance.

“But to be fair to the council they have reinforced the barriers, so I don’t know what more they can do.”

Dundee City Council acknowledged the strength of public feeling in September 2019 and confirmed the affected span would be rebuilt using recovered sandstone.

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “Engineers will deconstruct a section of the bridge including the parapet wall which is currently leaning.

“That, along with the section that collapsed, will be rebuilt in spring next year as the lime mortar that has to be used is not suitable for low temperatures.”

It was.

The Dighty Burn link was repaired south of the water during 2019/2020 before the city development committee voted through a second phase of restoration works to be sure that the bridge’s structure was sound along its entire length.

The £700,000 bill tackling the north of the burn was agreed in March 2021.

Short-term pain versus long-term gain

Dundee Plant Company reconstructed and refurbished the length of the bridge including using Redi-Rock gravity retaining walling for bank erosion.

A spokesman for the company said it was a pleasure working on this “fantastic” and “truly one of a kind project” when the structure reopened in April 2022.

The bridge after restoration.
The bridge was restored to its former glory following seven-figure investment. Image: DC Thomson.

The Courier reported: “Finlathen Viaduct in Dundee has reopened to the public following a £1 million restoration project spanning three years.

“Part of the landmark footbridge crumbled due to water saturation in the summer of 2019.

“It was shut suddenly in July 2019 after a bulge appeared in a section of the wall.

“But following torrential rain just weeks later, the southern section crumbled into an embankment below.

“The 13-arch bridge was restored over two phases between 2019 and 2022.”

Saving a piece of city’s history

Convener of the city development committee Mark Flynn said: “This major project has restored what is a much-loved and well-used local landmark to its former glory.”

So what was the verdict from locals when the bridge reopened?

Many took to social media to praise Dundee Plant Company for saving history!

People and dogs using the bridge in 2022.
People enjoy a walk across the newly refurbished Finlathen bridge in 2022. Image: DC Thomson.

Bill McIntosh said: “Well done to Dundee Plant.

“Restoring part of Dundee’s heritage.”

Anita Butchart spoke for generations when she added: “Well done Dundee Plant.

“You saved a piece of Dundee history, imprinted into the memories of many who used this beautiful bridge.”

Finlathen Aqueduct is still standing and spanning the ages today.

More from Past Times

The View backstage at the Caird Hall in Dundee in 2009 being presented a cake by Doreen Culley.
Best pictures from The View homecoming gigs in Dundee through the years
Duncan Ferguson hit the headlines on and off the field during his playing days.
Duncan Ferguson’s Dundee United goodbye: From bar brawls to British record transfer
Dundee man Murray Hackney's relative Captain James Bannerman fathered an Inuit child with whom Murray is now in email contact with
How Dundee whaling captain descendent discovered his Inuit cousin
Three young boys walk across a broken bridge in Mid Craigie. Image: DC Thomson.
Are you in these atmospheric pictures of Dundee in 1963?
The Piper Alpha oil rig burning following the catastrophe in 1988. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee helped families of Piper Alpha victims in a tale of two tragedies
When Madness went one step beyond to make a date in Montrose in 2015
Eric Young in his shop with the display of clocks, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Unique Cupar clock exhibition is 'a collector's dream'
Some of the children who won prizes are pictured with the Thunderbirds in July 1993. Image: DC Thomson.
When the Thunderbirds landed in Dundee's Wellgate Centre in 1993
Tayford Motors in Balfield Road in May 1987 is among the garages featured in our gallery. Image: DC Thomson.
Pictures of Dundee car garages and showrooms spark motoring memories
The Glenrothes boundary sign goes up as the development takes shape in 1953. Image: DC Thomson.
The birth of Glenrothes - and what Fife's new town might have been called