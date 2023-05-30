Captain Ryan Edwards leads Dundee United player exits as Jim Goodwin’s Tannadice rebuild begins

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United club captain Ryan Edwards heads a list of four players departing Tannadice in the aftermath of their relegation to the Championship.

Fellow experienced campaigners Liam Smith, Ian Harkes and Peter Pawlett will all leave United when their deals expire next month.

Jamie McGrath and Loick Ayina, on loan from Wigan Athletic and Huddersfield Town respectively, will return to their parent clubs.

Jack Newman, who started United’s final two league matches of the season, is not listed among the impending releases despite his deal being due to expire this summer, suggesting he could be in line for a longer stay.

A host of players remain under contract for next season, as outlined by Courier Sport this week, but boss Jim Goodwin has offered to “rip up” the deals of any wantaway stars.

Farewells

Edwards made 112 appearances over three years at the club and, despite enduring a forgettable final season, was a key part in the side which stabilised in the Premiership before securing European qualification last season.

Harkes played 165 times for the Tangerines, while Liam Smith is another who racked up more than a century of outings, representing the Terrors on 128 occasions.

Pawlett scored 10 goals in 111 appearances but endured an injury-hit spell at Tannadice.