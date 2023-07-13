Raith Rovers v Dunfermline: Team news and predicted line-ups for Viaplay Cup Fife derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers v Dunfermline: Team news and predicted line-ups for Viaplay Cup Fife derby

James McPake takes the Pars to Stark's Park this weekend to face Ian Murray's side.

By Craig Cairns
Ian Murray (right) and James McPake go head to head in the weekend's Fife derby.
Ian Murray and James McPake go head to head in this weekend's Fife derby. Images: Craig Brown and SNS.

From a Raith Rovers point of view, the biggest curiosity of the build-up to the weekend’s Fife derby is the formation that Ian Murray chooses to play.

The Rovers boss has started matches with a 4-1-3-2 in pre-season after adding a number of attacking options over the summer.

There is still work to do on the defence, so it will be interesting to see if Murray diverts from that for a derby against a side that finished last season in form.

If he doesn’t, Sam Stanton will be the holding midfielder in the absence of Scott Brown and Ross Matthews.

Raith Rovers' player Scott Brown.
Scott Brown will miss the Viaplay Cup group stage. Image: SNS.

Aidan Connolly and Ethan Ross also remain on the sidelines, though Ross Millen and Dylan Corr returned to training on Thursday and will be assessed ahead of the game.

If Millen fails to make it, Scott McGill will fill in at right-back and it is looking likely that Adam Masson will start alongside Keith Watson in defence.

Up front, with Jack Hamilton only making his first appearance last week versus East Fife, the goal-scoring partnership from pre-season looks likely to continue.

Predicted line-up

A look at Raith's potential line-up.
Ian Murray has played one holding midfielder in pre-season. Images: SNS.

Raith Rovers (4-1-3-2): Dabrowski; Millen, Masson, Watson, Dick; Stanton; Mullin, Easton, Smith; Gullan, Vaughan.

Dunfermline

It seems a stick-on that James McPake will start with a back three – although what then happens in-game is anyone’s guess.

With the additions of Sam Fisher and Ewan Otoo, they look set to play that way going into the Viaplay Cup group stage.

Otoo has recovered from a slight knock sustained during Tuesday’s friendly at Alloa and Rhys Breen has returned to training.

Dunfermline player Ewan Otoo.
Ewan Otoo will be available to face Raith Rovers. Image: Craig Brown.

With Chris Hamilton suspended for two matches following his red card in that same game, it is just the vice-captain and Kane Ritchie-Hosler who are unavailable.

Given the importance of the game, Michael O’Halloran could start from the bench as he works his way back to match sharpness, along with Breen.

There is a possibility that O’Halloran starts, with Matty Todd dropping into midfield.

A front three of Todd, Craig Wighton and Lewis McCann seems most likely but don’t be surprised by a McPake curveball.

If so, Paul Allan is the most likely to play alongside Joe Chalmers in midfield, though Otoo could be pushed on with Breen coming in if he is fit enough to play.

Paul McGowan will miss out unless he signs a deal between now and the game as trialists are not allowed in the competition.

Predicted line-up:

Dunfermline's predicted line-up
James McPake will likely start with a back three. Image: Craig Brown.

Dunfermline (3-4-3): Mehmet; Fisher, Benedictus, Otoo; Comrie, Allan, Chalmers, Edwrads; Todd, Wighton, McCann.

