Raith Rovers v Dunfermline: Team news and predicted line-ups for Viaplay Cup Fife derby

From a Raith Rovers point of view, the biggest curiosity of the build-up to the weekend’s Fife derby is the formation that Ian Murray chooses to play.

The Rovers boss has started matches with a 4-1-3-2 in pre-season after adding a number of attacking options over the summer.

There is still work to do on the defence, so it will be interesting to see if Murray diverts from that for a derby against a side that finished last season in form.

If he doesn’t, Sam Stanton will be the holding midfielder in the absence of Scott Brown and Ross Matthews.

Aidan Connolly and Ethan Ross also remain on the sidelines, though Ross Millen and Dylan Corr returned to training on Thursday and will be assessed ahead of the game.

If Millen fails to make it, Scott McGill will fill in at right-back and it is looking likely that Adam Masson will start alongside Keith Watson in defence.

Up front, with Jack Hamilton only making his first appearance last week versus East Fife, the goal-scoring partnership from pre-season looks likely to continue.

Predicted line-up

Raith Rovers (4-1-3-2): Dabrowski; Millen, Masson, Watson, Dick; Stanton; Mullin, Easton, Smith; Gullan, Vaughan.

Dunfermline

It seems a stick-on that James McPake will start with a back three – although what then happens in-game is anyone’s guess.

With the additions of Sam Fisher and Ewan Otoo, they look set to play that way going into the Viaplay Cup group stage.

Otoo has recovered from a slight knock sustained during Tuesday’s friendly at Alloa and Rhys Breen has returned to training.

With Chris Hamilton suspended for two matches following his red card in that same game, it is just the vice-captain and Kane Ritchie-Hosler who are unavailable.

Given the importance of the game, Michael O’Halloran could start from the bench as he works his way back to match sharpness, along with Breen.

There is a possibility that O’Halloran starts, with Matty Todd dropping into midfield.

A front three of Todd, Craig Wighton and Lewis McCann seems most likely but don’t be surprised by a McPake curveball.

If so, Paul Allan is the most likely to play alongside Joe Chalmers in midfield, though Otoo could be pushed on with Breen coming in if he is fit enough to play.

Paul McGowan will miss out unless he signs a deal between now and the game as trialists are not allowed in the competition.

Predicted line-up:

Dunfermline (3-4-3): Mehmet; Fisher, Benedictus, Otoo; Comrie, Allan, Chalmers, Edwrads; Todd, Wighton, McCann.