Meet Dougie Samuel MBE: Spartans legend talks Princess Anne, his secret Dundee United connection and welcoming the Tangerines to Edinburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Meet Dougie Samuel MBE: Spartans legend talks Princess Anne, his secret Dundee United connection and welcoming the Tangerines to Edinburgh

Spartans host Dundee United in their first match as an SPFL club

Dougie Samuel following Spartans' promotion last term.
Dougie Samuel following Spartans' promotion last term. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dougie Samuel, by his own admission, is still getting over the jet-lag.

The Spartans manager recently returned from a trip to California and the eight-hour time difference continues to play havoc as he wades through his swathe of duties at Ainslie Park.

And, in the week Dundee United are due to visit the north of Edinburgh, the reason for his trip to the U.S. — beyond the rather self-explanatory draw of “the Sunshine state” — is a particularly fitting one.

“The one connection between myself and Dundee United that most people won’t know is that my son-in-law is Marc McNulty,” Samuel told Courier Sport. “So, I was actually just over in California visiting him.

“He had a tough time with injuries. So he’s getting minutes in his legs and enjoying his football again.”

McNulty notched eight goals in 54 appearances — spanning two campaigns with the Tangerines — but ultimately saw his time at the club plagued by maddening, persistent fitness problems.

Samuel smiled: “Was he able to give me any advice about playing United? Not at all.

“A lot has changed since Marc was there. In fact, a lot has changed since last season! So, with United playing their friendlies behind closed doors, it’s a bit of a leap into the unknown for us.”

Promotion glory

More than 1000 tickets had been sold for Saturday’s Viaplay Cup curtain-raiser on Monday. Samuel estimates that the attendance is likely to be north of 2000, describing Ainslie Park as “a wee amphitheatre” when the place is packed.

As such, the perfect occasion for Spartans’ first ever competitive match as an SPFL club, having won promotion to League Two last season; an achievement made all the more impressive given the influx of resources and talent into the division.

Dougie Samuel, pictured after winning promotion with Spartans.
Samuel, centre, celebrates promotion glory with Spartans. Image: SNS

“It’s a history-making time for everyone attached to this club,” continued Samuel. “Last season, on a personal level, would probably be a career high achievement — but that’s certainly not about me. It’s always about the players.

“They deserve so much credit. They made sacrifices, were vulnerable with each other and cared for each other in a way I hadn’t seen in a dressing room for a number of years. I’m thrilled for them.”

Princess Anne

For most coaches, winning a historic promotion would be the most noteworthy thing to happen in a 12-month period.

Then again, most coaches weren’t recognised in the late Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Samuel was awarded an MBE for for services to association football and the community of North Edinburgh last year, receiving his medal from Princess Anne at the Palace of Holyroodhouse — a mile-and-a-half away from his childhood home in Leith.

Dougie Samuel is pictured with his MBE at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh
Samuel, pictured with his MBE. Image: Twitter / Spartans_CFA

“It was very surreal,” smiled Samuel. “I ended up speaking to Princess Anne about rugby, of all things. She was lovely — we ended up chatting for so long that I got moved along!

“I was very much accepting it on behalf of the whole foundation for all the work done during the pandemic, and throughout the years.

“I felt lucky and blessed but, honestly, I was more happy for my parents (Douglas Sr and Sarah).

“I’m from a working class background, growing up in the Banana Flats in Leith. My parents are my heroes and they took a huge sense of pride from seeing their son collect an MBE.

“The greatest pleasure I’ve had is probably seeing my grandson, Freddie, playing with the medal!”

Community focus

That medal is now “in a drawer somewhere”.

Samuel doesn’t have “MBE” on his name-plate or email signature.

There isn’t even a picture of the day up in his house.

From the day he joined the club 20 years ago, Samuel — CEO of the Community Football Academy when he isn’t in the dugout — has always been about the work rather than the glory.

Spartans' Ainslie Park home in North Edinburgh
Spartans’ Ainslie Park home. Image: SNS

The senior men’s team is only a small part of what this organisation does for the local community.

From providing youth work and homework clubs to young people — ensuing hot meals in the process — to transforming the academy into a food distribution hub during the Covid pandemic.

There are partnerships with (to name but a few) Cash for Kids, The Robertson Trust, Sporting Start and the Youth Music Initiative. Many kids who used Spartans’ facilities now proudly volunteer with the club.

“As cheesy as it sounds, we want to always be in the Premiership of community engagement and delivering social impact for our local people,” added Samuel.

“There are a lot of amazing organisations in this community doing some wonderful work. We feel blessed to partner with them and I would hope they would say the same about us. That’s arguably more important than what happens on a football park.

“We have perspective. We are playing football and lives aren’t at stake.

“This is a sport and a game; although there will always be pressure, rivalries and a tribal element to things, it’s a game to be enjoyed and embraced by everyone.”

More from Dundee United

Adam Hutchinson, Darren Watson and Finn Robson have all made permanent moves from Dundee United. Image: SNS and Forfar Athletic.
Ex-Dundee United trio can fulfil their professional dreams at Forfar says Ray McKinnon as…
Paul Mathers, pictured after joining St Johnstone in 2015
Dundee United appoint ex Dundee and St Johnstone man as new goalkeeping coach as…
Luigi Capuano speaks to Courier Sport at Tannadice
Luigi Capuano: Dundee United 'lost trust' of fans — and we've made changes
Luigi Capuano, Dundee United chief executive, pictured at Tannadice
EXCLUSIVE: Luigi Capuano spells out financial reality of relegation for Dundee United as Tannadice…
Aziz Behich and David Wotherspoon, representing Dundee United and St Johnstone
Dundee United and St Johnstone bank six-figure fees as World Cup windfalls drop
Liam Smith, pictured for Dundee United last term at Tannadice, Dundee
Liam Smith on trial with English League One side as former Dundee United man…
Jim McLean was ready to walk away from Tannadice after a row with the SFA in 1988. Image: DC Thomson.
Jim McLean stunned Dundee United fans with 1988 resignation - and high-profile duo were…
Jim Goodwin, Dundee United manager, pictured at Tannadice
Jim Goodwin on Dundee United striker search as Tannadice transfer push continues
Conor Wilkinson is pictured at Fir Park, Motherwell.
Dundee United lose out to Motherwell as new signings make Tannadice bow
Jack Walton celebrates while between the sticks for Barnsley
'World is his oyster': Meet Jack Walton — Dundee United's new No.1 who was…