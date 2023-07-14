Meet Dougie Samuel MBE: Spartans legend talks Princess Anne, his secret Dundee United connection and welcoming the Tangerines to Edinburgh

Dougie Samuel, by his own admission, is still getting over the jet-lag.

The Spartans manager recently returned from a trip to California and the eight-hour time difference continues to play havoc as he wades through his swathe of duties at Ainslie Park.

And, in the week Dundee United are due to visit the north of Edinburgh, the reason for his trip to the U.S. — beyond the rather self-explanatory draw of “the Sunshine state” — is a particularly fitting one.

“The one connection between myself and Dundee United that most people won’t know is that my son-in-law is Marc McNulty,” Samuel told Courier Sport. “So, I was actually just over in California visiting him.

“He had a tough time with injuries. So he’s getting minutes in his legs and enjoying his football again.”

McNulty notched eight goals in 54 appearances — spanning two campaigns with the Tangerines — but ultimately saw his time at the club plagued by maddening, persistent fitness problems.

Samuel smiled: “Was he able to give me any advice about playing United? Not at all.

“A lot has changed since Marc was there. In fact, a lot has changed since last season! So, with United playing their friendlies behind closed doors, it’s a bit of a leap into the unknown for us.”

Promotion glory

More than 1000 tickets had been sold for Saturday’s Viaplay Cup curtain-raiser on Monday. Samuel estimates that the attendance is likely to be north of 2000, describing Ainslie Park as “a wee amphitheatre” when the place is packed.

As such, the perfect occasion for Spartans’ first ever competitive match as an SPFL club, having won promotion to League Two last season; an achievement made all the more impressive given the influx of resources and talent into the division.

“It’s a history-making time for everyone attached to this club,” continued Samuel. “Last season, on a personal level, would probably be a career high achievement — but that’s certainly not about me. It’s always about the players.

“They deserve so much credit. They made sacrifices, were vulnerable with each other and cared for each other in a way I hadn’t seen in a dressing room for a number of years. I’m thrilled for them.”

Princess Anne

For most coaches, winning a historic promotion would be the most noteworthy thing to happen in a 12-month period.

Then again, most coaches weren’t recognised in the late Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Samuel was awarded an MBE for for services to association football and the community of North Edinburgh last year, receiving his medal from Princess Anne at the Palace of Holyroodhouse — a mile-and-a-half away from his childhood home in Leith.

“It was very surreal,” smiled Samuel. “I ended up speaking to Princess Anne about rugby, of all things. She was lovely — we ended up chatting for so long that I got moved along!

“I was very much accepting it on behalf of the whole foundation for all the work done during the pandemic, and throughout the years.

“I felt lucky and blessed but, honestly, I was more happy for my parents (Douglas Sr and Sarah).

“I’m from a working class background, growing up in the Banana Flats in Leith. My parents are my heroes and they took a huge sense of pride from seeing their son collect an MBE.

“The greatest pleasure I’ve had is probably seeing my grandson, Freddie, playing with the medal!”

Community focus

That medal is now “in a drawer somewhere”.

Samuel doesn’t have “MBE” on his name-plate or email signature.

There isn’t even a picture of the day up in his house.

From the day he joined the club 20 years ago, Samuel — CEO of the Community Football Academy when he isn’t in the dugout — has always been about the work rather than the glory.

The senior men’s team is only a small part of what this organisation does for the local community.

From providing youth work and homework clubs to young people — ensuing hot meals in the process — to transforming the academy into a food distribution hub during the Covid pandemic.

There are partnerships with (to name but a few) Cash for Kids, The Robertson Trust, Sporting Start and the Youth Music Initiative. Many kids who used Spartans’ facilities now proudly volunteer with the club.

“As cheesy as it sounds, we want to always be in the Premiership of community engagement and delivering social impact for our local people,” added Samuel.

Here for good. Summer news from Spartans Community Football Academy – https://t.co/h9xJokLEKl pic.twitter.com/BzAGfWQzsa — Spartans Community Football Academy (@Spartans_CFA) June 28, 2023

“There are a lot of amazing organisations in this community doing some wonderful work. We feel blessed to partner with them and I would hope they would say the same about us. That’s arguably more important than what happens on a football park.

“We have perspective. We are playing football and lives aren’t at stake.

“This is a sport and a game; although there will always be pressure, rivalries and a tribal element to things, it’s a game to be enjoyed and embraced by everyone.”