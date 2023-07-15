Tony Watt making ‘incredible’ injury progress as Dundee United narrow striker search to final 3

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Tony Watt making ‘incredible’ injury progress as Dundee United narrow striker search to final 3

Watt is on course to play a part in the Viaplay Cup campaign

By Neil Robertson
Tony Watt in action for Dundee United at Rugby Park, Kilmarnock.
Tony Watt in action for United last term. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin has received a major boost with Tony Watt making an “incredible” recovery from ankle surgery.

The striker suffered the injury last season while on loan at St Mirren.

Now, Goodwin is looking for Watt to kick-start his career at Tannadice once more, hopefully by playing some part in the Viaplay Cup group campaign.

Watt was named vice-captain of the Tannadice outfit on Friday night, assisting skipper Ross Docherty; a testament to his renewed importance to the club after a tumultuous 2022/23 campaign.

Tony Watt in action for Dundee United
Tony Watt in action for Dundee United. Image: SNS

Goodwin revealed: “Tony Watt has made incredible progress compared to when the surgeon had predicted he would be available.

That is great credit to Tony’s attitude to the rehabilitation progress but also to the medical team at Dundee United who have been working so hard on him.

He is one that could be a very important player for us, not just in this League Cup group stage but into the league campaign.

“We are hopeful of him being involved in these upcoming League Cup games.

“But we need to have a discussion with the medical and sports science teams with regards to what kind of minutes we can get him.

“We don’t want to ask him to play 90 minutes when, physically, he isn’t able to do it. We need to be sensible and make sure we don’t run the risk of him breaking down.”

Striker search

Despite Watt’s imminent return to action, Goodwin is still determined to add another striker following the departure of Steven Fletcher.

Steven Fletcher trudges off the field at Tannadice
The departed Steven Fletcher’s No.9 remains vacant. Image: SNS

The manager added: “We have narrowed it down now to three individuals. We are having continuous dialogue with those players.

“I am pleased with the targets we have identified and conversations are quite positive with them all. We just need to get to a conclusion with one of them. I would like to think in the next seven days we would have an addition in the forward area.”

